Belgium vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2018, Round-of-16 Highlights - As It Happened

Jul 3, 2018 1:40 am (IST)

Martinez: Well, that’s what happens in the World Cup. You have to congratulate Japan, they played the perfect game. They were so solid, they frustrated us, then they were clinical on the counter. And it was a test of the team. The reaction of everyone wanting to get back in the game. To win the game tells you everything about this group of players.

No negative things, believe me. Today was about going through, and we did that. Today was a day to be proud of this group of players. Keep believing. These players can. In the World Cup sometimes you want to be perfect. Football is about winning and the boys showed an incredible winning mentality today.