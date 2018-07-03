Belgium vs Japan, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018, Round-of-16: Belgium Dominate as Teams Hunt for Opening Goal

Read More

PREVIEW: Belgian football's hopes are high that a generation of hard work in rebuilding from the grass roots will bear fruit at this World Cup, but coaches are already looking beyond and at how to outfox bigger rivals next time. They have seen Germany this year continue a run of champions going from boom to bust as winning teams age -- Spain, Italy and France also all crashed after winning a previous World Cup; and the Belgian FA, and national coach Roberto Martinez, want younger talent lined up even before their elders have delivered."For the next four years, it's very important for our young talented players to get experience," Bob Browaeys, who has been national youth coach for nearly 20 years, told Reuters, arguing that past champions have been slow to refresh the first team. Martinez, who saw his native Spain as reigning European and world champions humbled in Brazil in 2014, used a last group game after Belgium were through to give his reserves a run out; the likes of Youri Tielemans, 21, Adnan Januzaj and Anderlecht captain Leander Dendoncker, both 23, and national skipper Eden Hazard's little brother Thorgan, beat a makeshift England 1-0.