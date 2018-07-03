GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Belgium vs Japan, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018, Round-of-16: Belgium Dominate as Teams Hunt for Opening Goal

News18.com | July 3, 2018, 12:10 AM IST
02 Jul 2018 - 23:30 IST - Rostov Arena

Round of 16 -

BelgiumBelgium
50
0 - 0
JapanJapan
40
PREVIEW: Belgian football's hopes are high that a generation of hard work in rebuilding from the grass roots will bear fruit at this World Cup, but coaches are already looking beyond and at how to outfox bigger rivals next time. They have seen Germany this year continue a run of champions going from boom to bust as winning teams age -- Spain, Italy and France also all crashed after winning a previous World Cup; and the Belgian FA, and national coach Roberto Martinez, want younger talent lined up even before their elders have delivered.

"For the next four years, it's very important for our young talented players to get experience," Bob Browaeys, who has been national youth coach for nearly 20 years, told Reuters, arguing that past champions have been slow to refresh the first team. Martinez, who saw his native Spain as reigning European and world champions humbled in Brazil in 2014, used a last group game after Belgium were through to give his reserves a run out; the likes of Youri Tielemans, 21, Adnan Januzaj and Anderlecht captain Leander Dendoncker, both 23, and national skipper Eden Hazard's little brother Thorgan, beat a makeshift England 1-0.
Read More
Jul 3, 2018 12:10 am (IST)

Shibasaki gets the first yellow card of the evening here for his tackle on Eden Hazard from behind, 40 minutes gone and it is 0-0

Jul 3, 2018 12:06 am (IST)

Hazard with the shot but Yoshida is in the way and comes up with a great block, quickly approaching half-time now, 36 minutes gone and it is 0-0

Jul 3, 2018 12:02 am (IST)

Inui with a great chance for Japan after Nagatomo's cross finds him, but his header is straight at Courtois. 32 minutes gone here and it is still 0-0

Jul 2, 2018 11:59 pm (IST)

Hazard with the shot there which goalkeeper Kawashima palms away, constant pressure from Belgium but still no goal

Jul 2, 2018 11:56 pm (IST)

Big chance that, Lukaku escapes from his marker Yoshida but the ball gets tangled up in his feet there, he can't get a shot away. That was a great cross though from Meunier.

Jul 2, 2018 11:51 pm (IST)

20 minutes gone here and though Japan started well, Belgium have really got a foot in the game. Lukaku getting involved a lot more but Japanese defence has been resilient so far.

Jul 2, 2018 11:45 pm (IST)

Shoji and Shibasaki double-up on Carrasco to stop the Belgian winger from posing any threat, Belgium slowly starting to find their feet here

Jul 2, 2018 11:39 pm (IST)

First real threat from Belgium but the Japanese defence stood tall there, Mertens was in a good position to shoot before he was closed down, later Carrasco fouls the defender. 10 minutes gone here and it is 0-0

Jul 2, 2018 11:37 pm (IST)

Japan certainly keeping the ball here, Belgium attackers not getting into the game as much as they'd like!

Jul 2, 2018 11:32 pm (IST)

Japan with an early shot there, Kagawa's shot goes just wide of the goal. It had Courtois interested though! Positive intent from Japan

Jul 2, 2018 11:29 pm (IST)

Belgian will kick us off, both teams are in their home kits, with Belgium playing in all red, meanwhile Japan playing in all blue!

Jul 2, 2018 11:24 pm (IST)

Both the teams are on the field and we are ready with the national anthems here, kick off just minutes away now!

Jul 2, 2018 11:17 pm (IST)
Jul 2, 2018 11:16 pm (IST)

"The so-called 'golden generation' wasn't playing today," said Martinez, trumpeting Belgium's strength in depth to come.

Jul 2, 2018 11:09 pm (IST)

Japan coach Akira Nishino hopes his gamble of resting players in their previous game against Poland will bear fruit on Monday against Belgium when his side will be bidding to make it third time lucky and reach the quarter-finals.
"We have been here twice in the past in round of 16 but this is different, we haven't exhausted ourselves yet so we can create a new opportunity," Nishino told a news conference on Sunday.

Jul 2, 2018 11:05 pm (IST)

The players are warming-up and its good to see Kompany back in the line-up. He provides that much more stability to the Belgian back four. Japan have a rested team and will look to take advantage of that freshness today!

Jul 2, 2018 10:55 pm (IST)

Japan manager Akira Nishino has picked the same 11 players that drew 2-2 against Senegal in their penultimate group game, restoring Shinji Kagawa, Takashi Inui, Genki Haraguchi and Yuya Osako as his side target reaching the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time after failing twice in the last 16. Nishino had been criticised for rotating his squad and for his negative tactics in Japan's 1-0 defeat by Poland in their final Group H game that saw them scrape into the second round.

Jul 2, 2018 10:47 pm (IST)

Belgium central defender Vincent Kompany returned to the lineup to face Japan in their World Cup last 16 clash on Monday for his first start at the tournament after picking up a groin strain in a warm-up match a month ago. Kompany, Belgium's veteran defensive talisman, comes in for Dedryck Boyata and will be partnered by Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld in a back three while playmaker Eden Hazard retains the captaincy. Romelu Lukaku is also back as the central striker, with coach Roberto Martinez recalling his biggest name players after fielding practically a reserve team in their 1-0 win over England in their final Group G game.

Jul 2, 2018 10:43 pm (IST)
Jul 2, 2018 10:41 pm (IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for the second round-of-16 clash of the day, now we have Belgium taking on Japan. They are already being hailed as the 'Golden Generation' of Belgian football but their record in major tournaments still remains a disappointment given the resources they have at their disposal. Japan meanwhile are always known to punch above their weight and will be looking to cause yet another upset today. Do join us for all the live action!

Romelu Lukaku celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Tunisia. (FIFA Image)

Browaeys has been part of a project to produce a new style of play and to maximise a small country's talent pool that was born out of shame at Belgium's poor showing as co-hosts of Euro 2000 with their more successful neighbours the Dutch. Eighteen years later, that "golden generation" of players like Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, produced by that system of teaching ball skills and vision from a young age in a network of youth clubs and schools, were the top scoring team the first round in Russia and believe nothing is beyond them. Now, said Browaeys, "It's the moment that they have to play for first place ... You need luck ... but I'm convinced that it's possible. The players and the staff know this."
