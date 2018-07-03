Belgium vs Japan, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018, Round-of-16: Belgium Dominate as Teams Hunt for Opening Goal

02 Jul 2018 - 23:30 IST - Rostov Arena
Round of 16 -
"For the next four years, it's very important for our young talented players to get experience," Bob Browaeys, who has been national youth coach for nearly 20 years, told Reuters, arguing that past champions have been slow to refresh the first team. Martinez, who saw his native Spain as reigning European and world champions humbled in Brazil in 2014, used a last group game after Belgium were through to give his reserves a run out; the likes of Youri Tielemans, 21, Adnan Januzaj and Anderlecht captain Leander Dendoncker, both 23, and national skipper Eden Hazard's little brother Thorgan, beat a makeshift England 1-0.
"The so-called 'golden generation' wasn't playing today," said Martinez, trumpeting Belgium's strength in depth to come.
Japan coach Akira Nishino hopes his gamble of resting players in their previous game against Poland will bear fruit on Monday against Belgium when his side will be bidding to make it third time lucky and reach the quarter-finals.
"We have been here twice in the past in round of 16 but this is different, we haven't exhausted ourselves yet so we can create a new opportunity," Nishino told a news conference on Sunday.
Japan manager Akira Nishino has picked the same 11 players that drew 2-2 against Senegal in their penultimate group game, restoring Shinji Kagawa, Takashi Inui, Genki Haraguchi and Yuya Osako as his side target reaching the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time after failing twice in the last 16. Nishino had been criticised for rotating his squad and for his negative tactics in Japan's 1-0 defeat by Poland in their final Group H game that saw them scrape into the second round.
Belgium central defender Vincent Kompany returned to the lineup to face Japan in their World Cup last 16 clash on Monday for his first start at the tournament after picking up a groin strain in a warm-up match a month ago. Kompany, Belgium's veteran defensive talisman, comes in for Dedryck Boyata and will be partnered by Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld in a back three while playmaker Eden Hazard retains the captaincy. Romelu Lukaku is also back as the central striker, with coach Roberto Martinez recalling his biggest name players after fielding practically a reserve team in their 1-0 win over England in their final Group G game.
Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for the second round-of-16 clash of the day, now we have Belgium taking on Japan. They are already being hailed as the 'Golden Generation' of Belgian football but their record in major tournaments still remains a disappointment given the resources they have at their disposal. Japan meanwhile are always known to punch above their weight and will be looking to cause yet another upset today. Do join us for all the live action!
Romelu Lukaku celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Tunisia. (FIFA Image)
Browaeys has been part of a project to produce a new style of play and to maximise a small country's talent pool that was born out of shame at Belgium's poor showing as co-hosts of Euro 2000 with their more successful neighbours the Dutch. Eighteen years later, that "golden generation" of players like Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, produced by that system of teaching ball skills and vision from a young age in a network of youth clubs and schools, were the top scoring team the first round in Russia and believe nothing is beyond them. Now, said Browaeys, "It's the moment that they have to play for first place ... You need luck ... but I'm convinced that it's possible. The players and the staff know this."
