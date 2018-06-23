GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Belgium vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2018, Highlights: As it Happened

News18.com | June 23, 2018, 7:49 PM IST
23 Jun 2018 - 17:30 IST - Spartak Stadium

Group Stage - Group G

BelgiumBelgium
30
5 - 2full time
TunisiaTunisia
10
Preview: Belgium's credentials as a genuine outside bet for World Cup success face a tougher examination against Tunisia on Saturday after a relatively sedate opening against Panama.

Roberto Martinez's star-studded squad emerged as 3-0 winners in their opening Group G game in Sochi on Monday but will likely find Tunisia a far more robust and defensively astute opponent when they meet at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow. It will mean the creative acumen of captain Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne will be vital if Belgium are to move closer to the second round and effectively end Tunisia's tournament. Both Premier League standouts took a while to get going in Monday's match but their obvious ability eventually made the requisite impact. "The first game at any tournament is always a little tough and the heat also tired us out but after rest we'll be ready to roll again," Chelsea playmaker Hazard said in the build-up to the weekend's clash. De Bruyne set up the second goal for Romelu Lukaku with a characteristically innovative pass and the Manchester City midfielder said on Wednesday he saw that as his primary task at the tournament. "I have to get the strikers into situations where they can score. If I do that, then I know I'm doing a good job," he told reporters as Belgium were given a surprise day off.
Jun 23, 2018 7:26 pm (IST)

Full time: Belgium beat Tunisia 5-2 

Jun 23, 2018 7:25 pm (IST)

GOAL: Wahbi Khazri has made this a seven goal game as he side-foots it past Courtois in  the final minute of stoppage time! Belgium lead 5-2 

Jun 23, 2018 7:25 pm (IST)

Jun 23, 2018 7:24 pm (IST)

Believe it or not, Batshuayi had another chance and he has hit it off target! 

Jun 23, 2018 7:22 pm (IST)

GOAL: Finally!! Michy Batshuayi Gets his name on the scoresheet! Tielemans with the ball in which is swept in by the Dortmund striker for the fifth goal for Belgium.

Jun 23, 2018 7:20 pm (IST)

Less than five minutes to go and Tunisia, and Meunier tries to set it up on a plate for Batshuayi, but Tunisia clear. 

Jun 23, 2018 7:17 pm (IST)

Belgium have had 11 shots on target, and since the 68th minute, when Batshuayi came on he alone has had three chances to score his first World Cup goal. But has amazingly not managed to find the back of the net. 

Jun 23, 2018 7:15 pm (IST)

Belgium have been pinging balls in and it has been literally like a game of attack vs defense after Hazard's second goal of the day. Tunisia have hardly managed to get out of their half as the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Mertens continue to their dominance. 

Jun 23, 2018 7:13 pm (IST)

Chance! And it is Batshuayi once again, but it was a much tougher attempt after de bruyne found him with the cut back from the by line. The volley was well hit but Ben Mustapha was in the right place to save it. 

Jun 23, 2018 7:12 pm (IST)

Chance! Carrasco comes in from the left and shoots with power and the keeper fumbles, only for Batshuayi to miss from point blank range. He smashed it into the cross bar from inside the six yard box and Tunisia will be happy this is not becoming a tennis score. 

Jun 23, 2018 7:11 pm (IST)

Less than 15 minutes to go in this game. Tunisia are coming out scarred from battle unfortunately, both physically and mentally! It has been a big effort by them but a lack of consistency and the overall class of Belgium was too much to deal with today. 

Jun 23, 2018 7:08 pm (IST)

Another chance for Batshuayi to get on the score sheet, he goes around the keeper and tries to place it into the empty net, but Meriah came and cleared it off the line. Fantatic ball played through to the striker by Mertens. 

Jun 23, 2018 7:07 pm (IST)

de Bruyne has been really good with his passing range today. Once again he puts that to good use with a ball for Batshuayi, but the Tunisian keeper thwarts the move. 

Jun 23, 2018 7:04 pm (IST)

There is another injury worry now, this time Belgium and it is Jan Vertonghen who is not feeling too good after a clash of heads! Hopefully he will ok! 

Jun 23, 2018 7:02 pm (IST)

Belgium have taken Eden Hazard off as Roberto Martinez looks to save his best players from possible injuries and fatigue. Now it will be Dries Mertens playing as the lone striker. 

Jun 23, 2018 7:02 pm (IST)

Another dead ball situation to exploit for Tunisia is wasted, this time Khazri's ball in is not the greatest and Belgium clear their lines. 

Jun 23, 2018 7:00 pm (IST)

Someone seems to have flicked of the switch for Tunisia after they conceded the fourth goal. The zest and the urgency to find a goal is gone and it would seem they are going through the motions. 

Jun 23, 2018 6:59 pm (IST)

Badri has been outstanding for Tunisia today! He turns well on his left foot and fires a low shot at Courtois who gets down well. 

Jun 23, 2018 6:59 pm (IST)

Jun 23, 2018 6:58 pm (IST)

Sliti hits is from outside the box, but Alderweireld who blocks was too close to him as he appeals for a handball against the defender. 

Jun 23, 2018 6:56 pm (IST)

Eden Hazard has another go from distance! The Belgium captain is in no mood to go easy on the Tunisians today. 

Jun 23, 2018 6:54 pm (IST)

Belgium at the other end are going for goal number five. Hazard finding Carrasco who tried to curl it into the far corner. But it was just off target and Tunisia will be thankful for that. 

Jun 23, 2018 6:53 pm (IST)

Ben Youssef with a cut back for Khazri, but the captain can't get his shot away. 

Jun 23, 2018 6:50 pm (IST)

Almost an hour gone in the game, and Belgium are making change as Romelu Lukaku is coming off and will be replaced by Fellaini, his Manchester United colleague. 

Jun 23, 2018 6:49 pm (IST)

Carrasco looking for Lukaku's head inside the box, but the cross from the left is overhit and goes out for a goal-kick. 

Jun 23, 2018 6:49 pm (IST)

Jun 23, 2018 6:48 pm (IST)

After Hazard's second goal, Tunisian spirits and shoulders have visibly dropped. Will Belgium make this an embarrassment for them? 

Jun 23, 2018 6:46 pm (IST)

That should pretty much kill the contest now as Tunisia have a mountain to climb. Belgium's three goal lead will be difficult to overcome. 

Jun 23, 2018 6:43 pm (IST)

GOAL: Eden Hazard scores again!! Great ball from de Bruyne and Hazard with three touches puts into the back of the net after rounding the goal-keeper!

Jun 23, 2018 6:42 pm (IST)

Badri after that looks for glory himself with a shot from distance but Courtois has it covered. 

Belgium vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2018, Highlights: As it Happened
Tunisia have a well-earned reputation in African football for their ability to close down matches through a combination of bloody-minded defence, time-wasting tactics and gamesmanship. That approach almost paid off against England in Volgograd on Monday as they frustrated Gareth Southgate's men for most of the second half after they pulled level 10 minutes before the break from the penalty spot. However, their well-organised rearguard eventually caved in when they conceded from a late set-piece to lose 2-1 and will need to employ more ambitious tactics against the Belgians to keep alive their World Cup hopes. Against England, they hardly made any attacking effort once they equalised, but to stay in contention they will need to end a 12-match winless streak at the World Cup finals, stretching back 40 years. "I think we will have Belgium's respect and we have our own ambitions of getting past the first round which Tunisia has never done before," coach Nabil Maaloul said.
