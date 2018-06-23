Belgium vs Tunisia, Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018: Lukaku Adds Another as Belgium Take Control Against Tunisia

Latest update: In the first half, two goals from Romelu Lukaku and one from Eden Hazard has put Belgium in a 3-1 lead against Tunisia, who scored through Dylan Bronn. If this result stays, Belgium are through to the Round of 16 and Tunisia are going home.
Jun 23, 2018 6:22 pm (IST)
The delightfully deft finish from Lukaku saw him score his fourth goal in his second game at this World Cup. That takes him level with Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the golden boot.
Jun 23, 2018 6:21 pm (IST)
At half time: Belgium lead Tunisia 3-1 with two goals from Lukaku and one from Hazard. Bronn scored for Tunisia.
Jun 23, 2018 6:19 pm (IST)
GOAL: Romelu Lukaku scores a second with a deft dink over the keeper to give Belgium a 3-1 lead going into half time.
Jun 23, 2018 6:18 pm (IST)
Good breakaway led by Hazard right through the centre. He finds de Bruyne on the right but the ball to Lukaku is over hit.
Jun 23, 2018 6:17 pm (IST)
There has been a lot of purpose and grit in this Tunisian performance in the first half, more than Belgium, in the sense they have worked hard and shocked Belgium.
Jun 23, 2018 6:16 pm (IST)
Khazri, who has been an absolute hero for Tunisia in the first half, though can't sort his feet out this time as the move fizzles out.
Jun 23, 2018 6:15 pm (IST)
Four minutes added on in the first half as Tunisia look for an equaliser.
Jun 23, 2018 6:15 pm (IST)
Lukaku is unable to find Hazard with the through ball, and Tunisia once again doing well to disrupt the flow of the game and the passing of Belgium. It has been a constant feature in their method of breaking down the Belgians.
Jun 23, 2018 6:12 pm (IST)
Tunisia with a bit of possession in the Belgium half as the last five minutes of the half approaches. They are knocking on the door for an equaliser and Belgium's defense is a little lost against the Tunisian attack momentarily.
Jun 23, 2018 6:11 pm (IST)
Tunisia have another injury worry, their players seemed to be very troubled by the conditions and the opponents. This time it is a knee injury from the looks of it for Syam Ben Youssef who has to go off.
Jun 23, 2018 6:10 pm (IST)
At the other end, Tunisia with yet another half chance where they will look back and wish they had done better. Ben Youssef had time to set himself up for the shot, but his volley is wayward.
Jun 23, 2018 6:09 pm (IST)
Hazard is alert and steals the ball well on the wing and plays in Witsel who rolled it into Lukaku. The forward played it out to de Bruyne but could not make the run for the pass through in time.
Jun 23, 2018 6:07 pm (IST)
Khazri is back in the field of play and he is walking gingerly but seems fine to continue. Hopefully for Tunisia, he will run this off.
Jun 23, 2018 6:06 pm (IST)
Khazri is down now, and that will be a worrying sign for the Tunisians who would not want to lose another player through an injury. Looks like Boyata's tackle on the left as he was about to go past him has stung.
Jun 23, 2018 6:05 pm (IST)
For Tunisia, Khazri, the captain, is putting in a huge shift in attack, he is everywhere and ever present everytime they get the ball
Jun 23, 2018 6:04 pm (IST)
The first half an hour has flown by literally in this game and it has been end to end. Hazard trying to do it all on his own but is stopped before he can cause more damage.
Jun 23, 2018 6:03 pm (IST)
Khazri from distance with a good effort on goal at Courtois. It was straight down the keeper's throat, but there was some sting in the shot. Tunisia have responded very well to all the early pressure.
Jun 23, 2018 6:02 pm (IST)
Tunisia not rolling over, as Maaloul found Khazri in a good position, but Vertonghen came by to clear.
Jun 23, 2018 6:01 pm (IST)
Some lovely play by Tunisia down the right with Badri and Naguez getting them well forward, before Sassi has a shy from the top of the penalty box, but his shot is scuffed and Courtois can see it out comfortably.
Jun 23, 2018 6:01 pm (IST)
Jun 23, 2018 6:01 pm (IST)
Jun 23, 2018 6:00 pm (IST)
RECORD ALERT: For the first time, none of the first 27 games at a World Cup will end in a goalless draw. The previous record of 26 was set back in 1954.
Jun 23, 2018 5:59 pm (IST)
Belgium are pinging in balls to the forward men at will and they are getting enough chances to shoot. Witsel getting in the act now after Lukaku teed him up. Tunisia continue to hand them the chance to have a go at their defense. Sooner than later, it is likely to back fire.
Jun 23, 2018 5:57 pm (IST)
Tunisian players looking to get something going through the centre but Kevin de Bruyne stole it and led the breakaway. His pass to Lukaku is good, but the striker's first touch lets him down and Tunisia can breathe easy.
Jun 23, 2018 5:55 pm (IST)
Khazri drives to the byline and looks for the ball back in, but Courtois is in the way and collects comfortably. Belgium's defense caught unawares in the situation and need to regroup. Tunisia are slowly growing into this game and the Belgian defense won't have it easy.
Jun 23, 2018 5:53 pm (IST)
Injury problem for Tunisia as their goal scorer Bronn is being carried off on a stretcher!
Jun 23, 2018 5:50 pm (IST)
This has been all action in the first 20 minutes, quite like the first 17 minutes in the 2002 game between the two sides.
Jun 23, 2018 5:48 pm (IST)
GOAL: Tunisia have pulled one back almost immediately, as Dylan Bronn heads it home from a peach of a delivery by Wahbi Khazri
Jun 23, 2018 5:47 pm (IST)
Lukaku scored two goals in the previous game against Panama, and now this is his third, taking him to one goal behind Cristiano Ronaldo.
Jun 23, 2018 5:46 pm (IST)
GOAL: Dries Mertens plays in Lukaku, who speared it home to double the lead for Belgium!
Belgium's credentials as a genuine outside bet for World Cup success face a tougher examination against Tunisia on Saturday after a relatively sedate opening against Panama.
Roberto Martinez's star-studded squad emerged as 3-0 winners in their opening Group G game in Sochi on Monday but will likely find Tunisia a far more robust and defensively astute opponent when they meet at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow. It will mean the creative acumen of captain Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne will be vital if Belgium are to move closer to the second round and effectively end Tunisia's tournament. Both Premier League standouts took a while to get going in Monday's match but their obvious ability eventually made the requisite impact. "The first game at any tournament is always a little tough and the heat also tired us out but after rest we'll be ready to roll again," Chelsea playmaker Hazard said in the build-up to the weekend's clash. De Bruyne set up the second goal for Romelu Lukaku with a characteristically innovative pass and the Manchester City midfielder said on Wednesday he saw that as his primary task at the tournament. "I have to get the strikers into situations where they can score. If I do that, then I know I'm doing a good job," he told reporters as Belgium were given a surprise day off.
Tunisia have a well-earned reputation in African football for their ability to close down matches through a combination of bloody-minded defence, time-wasting tactics and gamesmanship. That approach almost paid off against England in Volgograd on Monday as they frustrated Gareth Southgate's men for most of the second half after they pulled level 10 minutes before the break from the penalty spot. However, their well-organised rearguard eventually caved in when they conceded from a late set-piece to lose 2-1 and will need to employ more ambitious tactics against the Belgians to keep alive their World Cup hopes. Against England, they hardly made any attacking effort once they equalised, but to stay in contention they will need to end a 12-match winless streak at the World Cup finals, stretching back 40 years. "I think we will have Belgium's respect and we have our own ambitions of getting past the first round which Tunisia has never done before," coach Nabil Maaloul said.