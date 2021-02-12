Ben Gamel, Indians Agree To Minor Deal, Adds To Outfield Mix

CLEVELAND: Ben Gamel is being given a shot to win one of the Indians’ open outfield jobs.

Cleveland and Gamel agreed to a minor league contract on Thursday, and he was invited to big league spring training camp. The 27-year-old has played 442 major league games for the Yankees, Mariners and Brewers.

Gamel’s agreement came a week after the Indians gave former Minnesota slugger Eddie Rosario to an $8 million, one-year contract. Rosario will get one of Cleveland’s starting outfield spots, but the other two appear up for grabs.

Gamel spent the past two seasons with Milwaukee. Last year he batted .237 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 40 games. He had his best season with Seattle in 2017, when he hit .275 with 11 homers and drove in 59 runs.

Gamel will compete in Arizona with Jake Bauers, Oscar Mercado, Bradley Zimmer, Daniel Johnson, Jordan Luplow and Josh Naylor for a roster spot as the Indians look to improve an outfield that has been woefully unproductive in recent years.

