BEN vs ARS Dream11 Predictions, Europa League 2020-21 Benfica vs Arsenal Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Benfica will take on Arsenal in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 32 tie at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Owing to travel restrictions around the continent which was enforced due to the spread of COVID-19, neither of these teams will now be able to play their respective home ties at their home stadiums.

Team Benfica have succesfully managed to reach the round of 32 by finishing second in a group that included Rangers, Standard Liege, and Lech Poznan. Arsenal, on the other hand, finds themselves 10th in the Premier League points table.

In three previous games played between these two sides, Arsenal have won two, while Benfica have won one.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Benfica vs Arsenal game will commence at 01:30 AM IST.

BEN vs ARS UEFA Europa League 2020-21, Benfica vs Arsenal: Live Streaming

Benfica vs Arsenal match will telecast on Sony Sports network. Viewers can also live stream on Sony LIV app.

BEN vs ARS UEFA Europa League 2020-21, Benfica vs Arsenal: Match Details

Friday, February 19 – 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21, BEN vs ARS Dream11 team for Benfica vs Arsenal

Captain: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Vice-captain: Haris Seferovic

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defenders: Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, David Luiz, Gabriel Magalhaes

Midfielders: Rafa Silva, Adel Taarabt, Emile Smith Rowe, Nicolas Pepe

Strikers: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Haris Seferovic

BEN vs ARS, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Benfica possible starting line-up vs Arsenal: Odysseas Vlachodimos; Diogo Goncalves, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Adel Taarabt, Julian Weigl, Pizzi; Darwin Nunez, Haris Seferovic

BEN vs ARS, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal possible starting line-up vs Benfica: Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Cedric Soares; Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos; Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Nicolas Pepe; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang