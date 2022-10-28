BEN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s PKL 2022-23 match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba: Bengal Warriors produced a terrific defensive show in their last Pro Kabaddi League match to break their two-match winless streak. They caused a major upset after they managed to get the better of mighty Dabang Delhi in their last Pro Kabaddi League encounter. Bengal Warriors clinched a much-needed 30-35 win to outclass the defending Pro Kabaddi League champions.

Bengal Warriors will now be hoping to carry forward the momentum when they will resume their Pro Kabaddi League journey on Saturday. Bengal Warriors, in their next Pro Kabaddi League match, will be up against U Mumba. The Pro Kabaddi League clash between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

With 21 points from seven games, Bengal Warriors currently occupy the fifth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

U Mumba, on the other hand, will come into the fixture after recording a comfortable 29-37 victory against Gujarat Giants. With four wins from seven games, U Mumba currently find themselves in sixth position on the Pro Kabaddi League points table.

Ahead of Saturday’s Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba; here is everything you need to know:

BEN vs MUM Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League match.

BEN vs MUM Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

BEN vs MUM Match Details

The Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune on Saturday, October 29, at 9:30 pm IST.

BEN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Surinder Singh

Vice-Captain: Deepak Hooda

Suggested Playing XI for BEN vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Kiran Magar

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Balaji D

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Possible Starting line-up:

Bengal Warriors Predicted Starting line-up: Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti

U Mumba Predicted Starting Line-up: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan, Rahul Sethpal, Kiran Magar

