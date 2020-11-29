Benedetto Finally Scores As Marseille Wins To Go Third

PARIS: Marseille found its scoring touch and struggling striker Dario Benedetto finally got his first goal of the season in beating Nantes 3-1 at home in the French league on Saturday.

He made it 3-0 from the penalty spot with one hour played, after goals from Florian Thauvin in the first minute with an acrobatic lob and playmaker Dimitri Payet with an assured finish in the 34th put Marseille in control.

Thauvin’s 72nd league goal of his Marseille career took him one past Mamadou Niang on the club’s list.

Midfielder Ludovic Blas pulled one back for the visitors at Stade Velodrome in the 72nd.

The win moved Marseille up to third place and it was a welcome boost after the midweek defeat in the Champions League. The home loss to Porto on Wednesday was Marseille’s 13th straight in the competition, setting a very unwanted record.

Later Saturday, league leader Paris Saint-Germain was at home to Bordeaux.

