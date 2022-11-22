Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bengaluru Bulls will look to regain the winning momentum when they resume their Pro Kabaddi League journey on Wednesday. In their next fixture, Bengaluru Bulls will be up against an inconsistent Bengal Warriors side. The match is scheduled to be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. In their first-leg meeting, Bengal Warriors showcased a comprehensive performance to clinch a 33-42 win.

FIFA World Cup 2022 — Full Coverage | Points Table | Schedule | Results | Golden Boot

After securing 57 points from 16 matches, Bengaluru Bulls currently find themselves at the second spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings. In their last fixture, the winners of season six had to suffer a heart-breaking 33-35 defeat at the hands of Puneri Paltan.

Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, will aim to overpower Bengaluru Bulls on Wednesday and get back on the winning track. After bagging 43 points in the season so far, Bengal Warriors occupy the seventh spot in the standings.

Ahead of the PKL match between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls will take place on November 23, Wednesday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match?

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls match?

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up:

Bengal Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Surender Nada

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Read all the Latest Sports News here