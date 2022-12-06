Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Dabang Delhi narrowly lost out to Puneri Paltan in their last Pro Kabaddi League fixture by a margin of three points. Prior to that, they drew against the Tamil Thaliavas on November 30 in a closely fought contest. Delhi are sixth in the PKL table at the moment and every point would be crucial if they should harbour any hopes of having a top-four finish.

The Bengal Warriors have lost their last four fixtures. They would be hoping to end this unfortunate streak against Dabang Delhi. The last time these two sides clashed, Bengal emerged victorious. The Warriors are currently placed 10th in the PKL and a victory is necessary should they try and salvage their season at this late stage.

Ahead of Monday’s PKL match between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi; here is all you need to know:

What date Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi will be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi will take place on December 8, Thursday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi Possible line-up:

Bengal Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: Shrikant Jadhav, Maninder Singh, Shubham Shinde, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Girish Ernak, Surender Nada, Balaji D

Dabang Delhi Predicted Starting Line-up: Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Manjeet, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal

