Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bengal Warriors might have earned the highest number of Super Raids so far this season but their overall performance has not been impressive at all. After playing 11 matches, Bengal Warriors currently find themselves in the eighth spot on the Pro Kabaddi League points table. Bengal Warriors are now all set to face Gujarat Giants in their next Pro Kabaddi League encounter. The match between Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants is scheduled to be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Bengal Warriors will aim to extend their unbeaten run to four matches when they will be in action on Saturday.

The ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League has so far not been a memorable one for Gujarat Giants either. After claiming just five wins from 11 matches, Gujarat Giants currently occupy the ninth spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Ahead of the PKL match between Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the PKL 2022-23 match between Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants will take place on November 12, Saturday.

Where will the PKL 2022-23 match Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The PKL match between Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

What time will the PKL 2022-23 match Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants begin?

The PKL match between Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants PKL match?

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants PKL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants match?

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up:

Bengal Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Giris Maruti

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Rakesh, Parteek Dhaiya, Arkam Shaikh, Chandram Ranjit, Manuj, Rinku Narwal, Vijin Thangadurai

