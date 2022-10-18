Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Starting Line-up

Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers will square off in a match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on October 18. Both Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers are playing very well and are on a three-match winning streak.

While Jaipur is on the second position on the standings with 16 points, Bengal is at the third position with 15 points. With a win, Bengal can displace Jaipur Pink Panthers from the second place.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are no pushovers and the likes of Sunil Kumar and Arjun Deshwal are in the form of their lives. Much will depend on Bengal’s raiders Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav. If these two get going, Bengal can steamroll Jaipur.

There is very little to choose between the two teams and the match promises to be a thrilling contest. Ahead of the riveting match 26 of the Pro Kabaddi League between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played on October 18, Tuesday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on October 18.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Arjun Deshwal

Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh

Suggested Dream 11 team for Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

DEF: Sunil Kumar, Girish Maruti, Shubham Shinde

ALL: Deepak Hooda

RAI: Shrikant Jadhav, Arjun Deshwal, Maninder Singh

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Line-up

Bengal Warriors Probable Starting 7: Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Girish Maruti, Deepak Hooda, Balaji D, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Starting 7: Sunil Kumar, Shaul Kumar, Abhishek KS, V Ajith Kumar, Ankush, Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari

