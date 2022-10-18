Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltans Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage

Matches are coming thick and fast in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League season 9 and we have another doubleheader on the cards on Tuesday, October 18.

The Bengal Warriors will be up against Abhishek Bachan’s Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match of the day. Meanwhile, in the second encounter, Puneri Paltans will square against the Telugu Titans. Both games will be held at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

The Tamil Thailavas suffered a major blow when their ace raider Pawan Sehrawat was injured in their first tournament encounter. The Thalaivas have failed to gain raid points without their best player and are still winless in the league.

To make matters worse, they will be up against the high-flying Jaipur Pink Panthers, who have risen to the second position in the table after some impressive performances on the mat. After losing their league opener, the Panthers have hunted down their next three opponents and are on an impressive winning run.

In the evening’s second match, Puneri Paltans and the Telugu Titans will be in quest of their season’s second win. Both sides have not had the greatest of beginnings but have managed to pick up a solitary win.

The Paltans finally broke their losing streak after thumping U Mumba in a close match that ended 30-28 in favour of Mohit Goyam and his men. They will want to keep their winning momentum going.

The Telugu Titans were battered by the defending Champions Dabang Delhi in their previous match. The defense has been an issue for the Titans as they have leaked too many points, especially on the wings. They will be looking to get back to winning ways on Tuesday.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltans, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltans will be played on Tuesday, October 18.

Where will the matches between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches on Tuesday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the matches between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltans begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltans will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Match 1 Squads

Bengal Warriors Squad: Shrikant Jadhav, Aslam Saja, Mohamed Thambi, Maninder Singh, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Akash Pikalmunde, Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Surender Nada, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Rohit, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad: Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Bhavani Rajput, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Deepak, Woosan KO, Lucky Sharma, Reza Mirbagheri, Nitin Chandel, Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

Match 2 Squads

Telugu Titans Squad: Abhishek Singh, Siddharth, Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay, Aman Kadian, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Nitin, Mohit, Mohit Pahal, Muhammed Shihas S, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K. Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder

Puneri Paltans Squad: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar

