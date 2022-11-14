Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9

Puneri Paltan will take on Bengal Warriors in a riveting Pro Kabbadi League encounter on November 14. Fazel Atrachali and Co are hurting from their narrow loss against U Mumba in their last match. Fans are hoping that Puneri Paltan will overtake Bengaluru Bulls at the top of the points table with a win on Monday. They certainly are the favourites with the kind of team they have. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat can single-handedly win the match for Puneri Paltan. But Bengal Warriors are a team on the rise. They have not lost a match in their last four games in the tournament. Moreover, Bengal steamrolled Gujarat Giants 46-27 in their last match. Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav were terrific for Bengal in that match. Both players will play a key role against Puneri Paltan as well.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan will be played on November 14, Monday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan will begin at 7:30 pm IST on November 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Bengal Warriors Probable Starting 7: Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Girish Maruti, Deepak Hooda, Balaji D, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav

Puneri Paltan Probable Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde

Read all the Latest Sports News here