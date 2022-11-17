Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League has so far proved to be a dismal one for the Telugu Titans side. Telugu Titans will now look to script just their second win of the season when they will be in action in the Pro Kabaddi League on Friday. After just securing nine points from 14 matches, Telugu Titans are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. Their solitary win of the season took place last month during a game against three-time champions Patna Pirates.

In their next fixture, Telugu Titans will be up against Bengal Warriors. The two teams are scheduled to play against each other at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, will head into the fixture after suffering a 27-43 defeat against Puneri Paltan in their last match. The winners of season seven currently occupy the seventh spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Ahead of the PKL match between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the PKL 2022-23 match between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans will take place on November 18, Friday.

Where will the PKL 2022-23 match Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans be played?

The PKL match between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the PKL 2022-23 match Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans begin?

The PKL match between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans PKL match?

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans PKL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans match?

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Line-up:

Bengal Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Sakthivel R, Girish Maruti

Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Singh, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Desai, Ankit, Vishal Bhardwaj

