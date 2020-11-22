News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Bengals Put RB Mixon On IR Ahead Of Matchup With Washington

Bengals Put RB Mixon On IR Ahead Of Matchup With Washington

The Cincinnati Bengals have placed running back Joe Mixon on injured reserve with a foot injury.

CINCINNATI: The Cincinnati Bengals have placed running back Joe Mixon on injured reserve with a foot injury.

The announcement on Saturday means backup Giovani Bernard will start for the fourth straight game when Cincinnati faces Washington on Sunday.

Mixon, a fourth-year player, suffered a right foot injury in the Week 6 loss at Indianapolis and has been week-to-week. Prior to the injury he carried the ball 119 times for 428 yards and three touchdowns, and also had 21 catches for 138 yards and another TD.

The Bengals didn’t say how long he might be sidelined or if he’ll be able to return this season.

Also Saturday, the team elevated guard Quinton Spain and cornerback Jalen Davis from the practice squad to the active roster, and returned safety Trayvon Henderson to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 22, 2020, 4:24 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...