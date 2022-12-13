Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Live Streaming: How to Watch PKL 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online

After a tightly contested Pro Kabaddi League season, we finally head into the knockout fixtures. The Bengaluru Bulls will take on Dabang Delhi in the first eliminator of the PKL at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium on December 13 at 7:30 pm.

The Bulls have been victorious in both encounters between these two teams in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 campaign so far. They have been tough encounters where Bengaluru have slightly edged past Delhi.

Bharat has been a pivotal figure in the Bengaluru-based side but has enjoyed himself on the mat even more against Dabang Delhi. He managed to secure 20 points for his team when they first took on Delhi this season on October 29.

In the reverse fixture held on November 27, he set the bar even higher, clinching 23 points against a resurgent Delhi side. There won’t be any second chances this time around as Dabang Delhi will have to find a way to keep him quiet, should they have any hopes of qualifying to the next round.

Ahead of Monday’s PKL match between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi; here is all you need to know:

When will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi will take place on December 13, Tuesday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi will be played at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Possible line-ups

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Mahender Singh, Sachin Narwal, Vikash Khandola, Aman, Saurabh Nandal.

Dabang Delhi Predicted Starting Line-up: Naveen Kumar, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Vishal, Ashu Malik, Manjeet, Vijay Malik

