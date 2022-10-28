Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi, Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live

The ninth edition of Pro Kabbadi League has featured some edge-of-the-seat matches. Fans are now looking forward to the three matches on Saturday. Pro Kabbadi League will see three matches on October 29. While Bengaluru Bulls will take on Dabang Delhi, Telugu Titans will lock horns with Gujarat Giants. In the last match of the night, Bengal Warriors and U Mumba will face off at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Bengaluru Bulls are having a great season, but they could only manage a draw in their last match against Patna Pirates. Dabang Delhi, who have registered two consecutive losses, will like a win against Bengaluru Bulls. A defeat on Saturday will endanger Delhi’s position at the top of the table.

Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Telugu Titans in the second match of the night. Gujarat Giants are the overwhelming favourites to win against Telugu Titans who are languishing at the bottom of the table.

The most exciting match of the night will take place at 9:30 pm between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba. Both Bengal Warriors and U Mumba are having a great season. U Mumba will want a win to leapfrog Bengal Warriors on the points table. But defeating the Bengal Warriors is easier said than done. Bengal Warriors were clinical against table-toppers Dabang Delhi in their last match.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi, Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors and U Mumba here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi, Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors and U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi, Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors and U Mumba will be played on October 29, Saturday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi, Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors and U Mumba be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi, Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors and U Mumba will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi, Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors and U Mumba begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi, Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors and U Mumba?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi, Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors and U Mumba?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Starting 7: Vikash Khandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, GB More

Dabang Delhi Probable Starting 7: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Sandeep Dhull

Telugu Titans Probable Starting 7: Parvesh Bhainswal, Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ravinder Pahal, Surjeet Singh, Siddharth Desai

Gujarat Giants Probable Starting 7: Sandeep Kandola, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Sangroya, Mahendra Rajput, Chandran Ranjit

Bengal Warriors Probable Starting 7: Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Girish Maruti, Deepak Hooda, Balaji D, Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav

U Mumba Probable Starting 7: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Shivam, Rinku, Mohit

