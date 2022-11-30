Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage

The Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls are currently placed in the second and third positions of the Pro Kabaddi league table, respectively. Only one point separates the two teams, having played 18 matches each. The Panthers have won their last two outings against the Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans by a fair margin.

Arjun Deshwal has been their man in form, collecting 18 points against Telugu and 12 points against the Thalaivas. The 23-year-old raider is having a sensation season on the mat, and it will take a humongous effort from the Bulls if they are to try and nullify his threat.

Bengaluru on the other hand, have scraped out a hard-fought 49-52 victory against Dabang Delhi in their last fixture. Bharat came in handy amassing an impressive 23 points in that game. He has been their main raider in the last couple of fixtures and Jaipur will have to monitor him closely if they are to get anything from this game.

It is a tight contest for the top four spots of the PKL this season and both sides would be looking to strengthen their grip on these positions. With everything to play for, this match promises to be a riveting encounter.

Ahead of Monday’s PKL match between Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers; here is all you need to know:

What date Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will take place on November 30, Wednesday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Possible line-up:

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: Bharat, Vikash Khandola, Mahender Singh, Aman, Mayur Kadam, Neeraj Narwal, Sachin Narwal, Saurabh Nandal.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Arjun Deshwal, V.Ajith Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Rahul Chaudhari, Ankush, Sunil Kumar, Bhavani Rajput.

