Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Live Streaming: How to Watch PKL 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online

The UP Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls are sitting in third and fourth position of the Pro Kabaddi league table. Both the teams have put on dominant displays this season and would be hoping to get an iron grip on these sought-after playoff positions.

UP and Bengaluru are only separated by two points at the moment and all of that could change after this match. Pardeep Narwal has been in fine form for the Yoddhas claiming 13 points on the mat in their previous encounter against U Mumba. He also played a pivotal role in their victory against the Bengal Warriors.

He is in red hot form and Bengaluru will have to contain him if they want to get something from this match. Bengaluru Bulls lost their last match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers by a huge margin.

The Bulls haven’t had the best form leading up to this game. They would be looking for positive results and hope that their main man Bharat can help carry them past the finish line in this fixture.

With the race for top four as close as ever, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas promises to be an enticing affair.

Ahead of Monday’s PKL match between Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas; here is all you need to know:

When will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas will be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas will take place on December 4, Sunday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddhas will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League match?

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas Possible line-up

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: Bharat, Vikash Khandola, Sachin Narwal, Mahender Singh, Aman, Mayur Kadam, Neeraj Narwal

UP Yoddhas Predicted Starting Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Rohit, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep, Sumit, Mahipal

