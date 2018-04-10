English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengaluru FC Look to Consolidate Their Position at the Top
Bengaluru FC would look to consolidate their position at the top of the points table when they host New Radiant of Maldives in a AFC Cup Group E clash here on Wednesday
(Image: BFC/Twitter)
Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC would look to consolidate their position at the top of the points table when they host New Radiant of Maldives in a AFC Cup Group E clash here on Wednesday.
Both Bengaluru and New Radiant have six points from two games each. Bengaluru had recorded their second win of the tournament by bouncing back from a goal down to sink Aizawl FC 3-1, riding high on goals from Daniel Lucas Segovia, Rahul Bheke and Daniel Lalhlimpuia.
Earlier the hosts had trounced Abahani Dhaka FC 1-0 through a second half strike from Lalhlimpuia in their opening match group stage match. Although, they had begun their preliminary round with a goalless draw against Transport United in Bhutan Bengaluru overcome them 3-0 in the home leg.
Thereafter, Bengaluru completed a double over Maldives' TC Sports by an aggregate scoreline of 8-2 to make it into the group stage.
Though the team is facing a tough schedule, Bengaluru, like true champions, have always picked the gauntlet up and given their best. The team is basking in the glory of having pulled off 14 consecutive wins in both AFC and Indian Super League, creating a positive milieu in the dressing room.
The last time Bengaluru had lost was in September against FC Istiklol in West Asia Zonal semifinals. However, Bengaluru Coach Albert Roca will not be taking the Maldivian club lightly as they boast of winning mentality and strong character.
On the other hand, rival coach Oscar Bruzon is expecting an exciting encounter with Bengaluru who, according to him, are the most desired side to beat. The rivals had opened their campaign with a win over Bangladeshi side Abahani Limited in Dhaka with the help of a solitary strike from Ali Fasir.
They tasted their second victory by outsmarting ISL side Aizawl FC 3-1 in their backyard after skipper Ali Ashfaq scored a hat-trick. Ashfaq had finished as top scorer in three of the four seasons at the club previously.
New Radiant of Maldives boast of some good foreign players including Afghan defender Haroon Amiri and three Spaniards - defender Jorge Gotor, midfielder Candela and forward Guillem.
Also Watch
Both Bengaluru and New Radiant have six points from two games each. Bengaluru had recorded their second win of the tournament by bouncing back from a goal down to sink Aizawl FC 3-1, riding high on goals from Daniel Lucas Segovia, Rahul Bheke and Daniel Lalhlimpuia.
Earlier the hosts had trounced Abahani Dhaka FC 1-0 through a second half strike from Lalhlimpuia in their opening match group stage match. Although, they had begun their preliminary round with a goalless draw against Transport United in Bhutan Bengaluru overcome them 3-0 in the home leg.
Thereafter, Bengaluru completed a double over Maldives' TC Sports by an aggregate scoreline of 8-2 to make it into the group stage.
Though the team is facing a tough schedule, Bengaluru, like true champions, have always picked the gauntlet up and given their best. The team is basking in the glory of having pulled off 14 consecutive wins in both AFC and Indian Super League, creating a positive milieu in the dressing room.
The last time Bengaluru had lost was in September against FC Istiklol in West Asia Zonal semifinals. However, Bengaluru Coach Albert Roca will not be taking the Maldivian club lightly as they boast of winning mentality and strong character.
On the other hand, rival coach Oscar Bruzon is expecting an exciting encounter with Bengaluru who, according to him, are the most desired side to beat. The rivals had opened their campaign with a win over Bangladeshi side Abahani Limited in Dhaka with the help of a solitary strike from Ali Fasir.
They tasted their second victory by outsmarting ISL side Aizawl FC 3-1 in their backyard after skipper Ali Ashfaq scored a hat-trick. Ashfaq had finished as top scorer in three of the four seasons at the club previously.
New Radiant of Maldives boast of some good foreign players including Afghan defender Haroon Amiri and three Spaniards - defender Jorge Gotor, midfielder Candela and forward Guillem.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|10
|4
|5
|19
|1
|Australia
|39
|33
|34
|106
|2
|England
|22
|25
|16
|63
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|9
|6
|23
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Scotland
|6
|8
|11
|25
|8
|Wales
|6
|6
|4
|16
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|2
|5
|12
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|13
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|14
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|18
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|20
|Nigeria
|0
|2
|0
|2
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- World’s Most Expensive Number Plate for Sale at Rs 132 Crore, Worth 4500 Maruti Suzuki Alto
- Raazi: See The Different Shades of Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gulzar's Upcoming Thriller
- Freak Accident Lands Car in Swimming Pool With Husband, Daughter Inside
- How a Kerala Artist's 'Angry Hanuman' Became a Rage on India's Roads
- SOTY 2: KJo Announces Commencement of Tiger Shroff Starrer, Shares When Final Cast Will be Revealed