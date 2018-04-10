Bengaluru FC Look to Consolidate Their Position at the Top

Bengaluru FC would look to consolidate their position at the top of the points table when they host New Radiant of Maldives in a AFC Cup Group E clash here on Wednesday.Both Bengaluru and New Radiant have six points from two games each. Bengaluru had recorded their second win of the tournament by bouncing back from a goal down to sink Aizawl FC 3-1, riding high on goals from Daniel Lucas Segovia, Rahul Bheke and Daniel Lalhlimpuia.Earlier the hosts had trounced Abahani Dhaka FC 1-0 through a second half strike from Lalhlimpuia in their opening match group stage match. Although, they had begun their preliminary round with a goalless draw against Transport United in Bhutan Bengaluru overcome them 3-0 in the home leg.Thereafter, Bengaluru completed a double over Maldives' TC Sports by an aggregate scoreline of 8-2 to make it into the group stage.Though the team is facing a tough schedule, Bengaluru, like true champions, have always picked the gauntlet up and given their best. The team is basking in the glory of having pulled off 14 consecutive wins in both AFC and Indian Super League, creating a positive milieu in the dressing room.The last time Bengaluru had lost was in September against FC Istiklol in West Asia Zonal semifinals. However, Bengaluru Coach Albert Roca will not be taking the Maldivian club lightly as they boast of winning mentality and strong character.On the other hand, rival coach Oscar Bruzon is expecting an exciting encounter with Bengaluru who, according to him, are the most desired side to beat. The rivals had opened their campaign with a win over Bangladeshi side Abahani Limited in Dhaka with the help of a solitary strike from Ali Fasir.They tasted their second victory by outsmarting ISL side Aizawl FC 3-1 in their backyard after skipper Ali Ashfaq scored a hat-trick. Ashfaq had finished as top scorer in three of the four seasons at the club previously.New Radiant of Maldives boast of some good foreign players including Afghan defender Haroon Amiri and three Spaniards - defender Jorge Gotor, midfielder Candela and forward Guillem.