English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengaluru FC Owner to Lodge Complaint With AIFF Over Refereeing
Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal on Sunday said he will write to the All India Football Federation for using Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in the next Indian Super League season to cut out "erroneous" calls by referees.
Mailson celebrates after scoring against Bengaluru FC. (ISL)
Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal on Sunday said he will write to the All India Football Federation for using Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in the next Indian Super League season to cut out "erroneous" calls by referees.
"Just saw the highlights - @UdantaK goal was not offside at all - @nishukumar22 should have had a penalty - really tough to take this loss - will officially write to AIFF to use VAR next season in the @IndSuperLeague," Jindal said in a tweet.
Jindal was referring to Udanta's goal which was disallowed by the referee, who had red-flagged him for an offside.
He was also referring to Nishu Kumar, who could have had a penalty after he was brought down by Inigo Calderon inside the box. Replays suggested that the decision could have gone the other way.
The remark comes in the wake of Chennaiyin FC handing out a 2-3 defeat to Bengaluru in Saturday's ISL final
Also Watch
"Just saw the highlights - @UdantaK goal was not offside at all - @nishukumar22 should have had a penalty - really tough to take this loss - will officially write to AIFF to use VAR next season in the @IndSuperLeague," Jindal said in a tweet.
Jindal was referring to Udanta's goal which was disallowed by the referee, who had red-flagged him for an offside.
He was also referring to Nishu Kumar, who could have had a penalty after he was brought down by Inigo Calderon inside the box. Replays suggested that the decision could have gone the other way.
The remark comes in the wake of Chennaiyin FC handing out a 2-3 defeat to Bengaluru in Saturday's ISL final
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
-
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL Champions Chennaiyin FC Extend Coach's Contract By One Year
- Aggression's Fine, We Don't Want Robots, Says Brett Lee
- Censor Board Chief Prasoon Joshi Says Nobody's Voice Should Be Referred To As 'Fringe'
- 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing Limited Edition Launched
- Esha Deol Reveals First Look of Short Film; See Picture