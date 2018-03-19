GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bengaluru FC Owner to Lodge Complaint With AIFF Over Refereeing

Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal on Sunday said he will write to the All India Football Federation for using Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in the next Indian Super League season to cut out "erroneous" calls by referees.

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2018, 10:20 AM IST
Mailson celebrates after scoring against Bengaluru FC. (ISL)
Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal on Sunday said he will write to the All India Football Federation for using Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in the next Indian Super League season to cut out "erroneous" calls by referees.

"Just saw the highlights - @UdantaK goal was not offside at all - @nishukumar22 should have had a penalty - really tough to take this loss - will officially write to AIFF to use VAR next season in the @IndSuperLeague," Jindal said in a tweet.

Jindal was referring to Udanta's goal which was disallowed by the referee, who had red-flagged him for an offside.

He was also referring to Nishu Kumar, who could have had a penalty after he was brought down by Inigo Calderon inside the box. Replays suggested that the decision could have gone the other way.

The remark comes in the wake of Chennaiyin FC handing out a 2-3 defeat to Bengaluru in Saturday's ISL final

| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
