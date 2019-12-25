Bengaluru FC Players Put on Santa Hats as Indian Sports World Dives into Christmas Spirit

The Christmas spirit has taken over the sports world in India as the world celebrates the day on December 25, Wednesday. With Xmas trees, Santa hats and special cakes, Christmas is all on everyone's mind.

The Indian sports world was no different to the rest of the world as sportspersons celebrated the day and took to social media to wish their fans a 'Merry Christmas'.

Bengaluru FC, who also play ATK on Christmas Day in Kolkata at the Salt Lake Stadium, put their Santa hats on as Sunil Chhetri, Dimas Delgado and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu put a funny flavour behind their wishes.

BFC captain Chhetri posted a photo of himself and Delgado, with the latter wearing a Santa cap, and wished everyone on behalf of the "two men on the team who are old enough to play Santa at your kids' party."

From the two men on the team who are old enough to play Santa at your kids' party, wish you all a blessed Christmas. ?? @DimasDelgadoMor pic.twitter.com/NWNiczIDzs — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) December 24, 2019

Gurpreet also put up an image of himself in action in front of the goal but with the twist of a Santa cap.

Keeping with the Christmas spirit, it was only right to save a few with a Santa hat on! To all celebrating, let's spread more warmth all around. #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/yAyDhl5wwM — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) December 25, 2019

I want to wish Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all my family and all my friends. Although this year we cannot be together, you know that you are always present in my thoughts! ?????? #D1M4S #Christmas #India #Family #Friends #Love pic.twitter.com/55vELNi8Xs — Dimas Delgado (@DimasDelgadoMor) December 24, 2019

Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan, who is currently recovering from an ACL injury, also posted a photograph of himself in front of an Xmas tree and wished everyone on the day.

Wishing you and your family a Merry Christmas and also wishing you all good health, happiness, peace and prosperity this Christmas and in the coming New Year. Merry Christmas from my family to yours????. pic.twitter.com/UUwZZ0E5el — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) December 25, 2019

The badminton fraternity was not far behind in wishing their fans on Christmas day and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap even put up a short video of himself dancing.

Hope Santa fills your socks with endless happiness and a lot of fun. Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! ??#Christmas pic.twitter.com/DuAOw8tSxK — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) December 25, 2019

Wishes also came from the tennis world with Mahesh Bhupathi posted pictures of his family, where Lara Dutta was also seen with their daughter.

Here are the other Christmas wishes from the sports world:

Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday! Merry Christmas ??#HappyChristmas pic.twitter.com/SwYMeeQsIJ — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) December 25, 2019

I hope you're all making this a Christmas to remember! Spend time with ur loved ones & spread happiness. #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/l3PWYgR57p — Manpreet Singh (@manpreetpawar07) December 25, 2019

#MerryChristmas to you all. Hope you're having a good time! ???? pic.twitter.com/LpUAm0IEbg — Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) December 25, 2019

