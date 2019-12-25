Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Sports
3-min read

Bengaluru FC Players Put on Santa Hats as Indian Sports World Dives into Christmas Spirit

Indian sportspersons celebrated Christmas with much fervour and took to social media to wish their fans of the same.

News18 Sports

Updated:December 25, 2019, 8:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bengaluru FC Players Put on Santa Hats as Indian Sports World Dives into Christmas Spirit
Sunil Chhetri posted his and Dimas Delgado's image to wish on Christmas. (Photo Credit: @chetrisunil11)

The Christmas spirit has taken over the sports world in India as the world celebrates the day on December 25, Wednesday. With Xmas trees, Santa hats and special cakes, Christmas is all on everyone's mind.

The Indian sports world was no different to the rest of the world as sportspersons celebrated the day and took to social media to wish their fans a 'Merry Christmas'.

Bengaluru FC, who also play ATK on Christmas Day in Kolkata at the Salt Lake Stadium, put their Santa hats on as Sunil Chhetri, Dimas Delgado and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu put a funny flavour behind their wishes.

BFC captain Chhetri posted a photo of himself and Delgado, with the latter wearing a Santa cap, and wished everyone on behalf of the "two men on the team who are old enough to play Santa at your kids' party."

Gurpreet also put up an image of himself in action in front of the goal but with the twist of a Santa cap.

Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan, who is currently recovering from an ACL injury, also posted a photograph of himself in front of an Xmas tree and wished everyone on the day.

The badminton fraternity was not far behind in wishing their fans on Christmas day and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap even put up a short video of himself dancing.

Wishes also came from the tennis world with Mahesh Bhupathi posted pictures of his family, where Lara Dutta was also seen with their daughter.

Here are the other Christmas wishes from the sports world:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram