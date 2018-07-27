English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bengaluru FC to Play Pre-Season Friendlies Against Barcelona B and Villarreal B
Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC will be kicking off their pre-season with a two-week long camp in Spain, that includes games against the reserve sides of giants FC Barcelona and Villarreal, the club announced on Friday (July 27).
Bengaluru FC celebrate (Image: ISL)
Loading...
Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC will be kicking off their pre-season with a two-week long camp in Spain, that includes games against the reserve sides of giants FC Barcelona and Villarreal, the club announced on Friday (July 27).
As preparation for their two-legged Inter-Zone clash against Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC next month, the ISL runners-up will be training at the Masia La Grava facility in Valencia and play a series of friendlies.
The first game will be against Spanish Segunda B side, Atletico Saguntino, followed by a game 2015 AFC Champions League runners-up Shabab Al Ahli Dubai FC three days later.
The Blues will then take on reserve sides of Villarreal CF and FC Barcelona in away games during the second half of their stay, with the game against the Catalans to be played at the 15,000-plus seater Mini Estadi in Barcelona.
In the 2017-18 season, FC Barcelona B were relegated to the third division of the Spanish League, Segunda Division B, and Villareal CF B, who finished second in their group of Segunda Division B, failed to attain promotion after losing out in the final stage of the playoffs.
Bengaluru FC won’t be the only Indian side in Spain during the first week of August.
India’s U-20 side will be participating COTIF Cup - the Mini Mundial men's football tournament, which includes games against Venezuela U-20 and Argentina U-20.
The India women’s team will also be in the country, taking part in the COTIF tournament featuring Fundación Albacete, Levante U.D, Morocco and Madrid C.F.
Bengaluru FC Schedule:
August 3 - Atlético Saguntino at Soccer’s Masía La Grava in Valencia
August 6 - Shabab Al Ahli Dubai FC at Meliá Villaitana Football Center in Benidorm, Alicante
August 11 - Villareal CF B
August 14 - FC Barcelona B at Mini Estadi, Barcelona
Also Watch
As preparation for their two-legged Inter-Zone clash against Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC next month, the ISL runners-up will be training at the Masia La Grava facility in Valencia and play a series of friendlies.
The first game will be against Spanish Segunda B side, Atletico Saguntino, followed by a game 2015 AFC Champions League runners-up Shabab Al Ahli Dubai FC three days later.
The Blues will then take on reserve sides of Villarreal CF and FC Barcelona in away games during the second half of their stay, with the game against the Catalans to be played at the 15,000-plus seater Mini Estadi in Barcelona.
In the 2017-18 season, FC Barcelona B were relegated to the third division of the Spanish League, Segunda Division B, and Villareal CF B, who finished second in their group of Segunda Division B, failed to attain promotion after losing out in the final stage of the playoffs.
Bengaluru FC won’t be the only Indian side in Spain during the first week of August.
India’s U-20 side will be participating COTIF Cup - the Mini Mundial men's football tournament, which includes games against Venezuela U-20 and Argentina U-20.
The India women’s team will also be in the country, taking part in the COTIF tournament featuring Fundación Albacete, Levante U.D, Morocco and Madrid C.F.
Bengaluru FC Schedule:
August 3 - Atlético Saguntino at Soccer’s Masía La Grava in Valencia
August 6 - Shabab Al Ahli Dubai FC at Meliá Villaitana Football Center in Benidorm, Alicante
August 11 - Villareal CF B
August 14 - FC Barcelona B at Mini Estadi, Barcelona
Also Watch
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bollywood Star Ajay Devgn Rides Three-Wheel Trike With Son, Shares Pic
- Kylie Jenner Makes ₹6.8 Cr Per Instagram Post. That's More Than What Alia Bhatt Makes Per Movie
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
- 27th July 1969: The Man Who Could Fly on Field
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Completely Sold Out in 178 Seconds
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...