Bengaluru FC to Play Pre-Season Friendlies Against Barcelona B and Villarreal B

Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC will be kicking off their pre-season with a two-week long camp in Spain, that includes games against the reserve sides of giants FC Barcelona and Villarreal, the club announced on Friday (July 27).As preparation for their two-legged Inter-Zone clash against Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC next month, the ISL runners-up will be training at the Masia La Grava facility in Valencia and play a series of friendlies.The first game will be against Spanish Segunda B side, Atletico Saguntino, followed by a game 2015 AFC Champions League runners-up Shabab Al Ahli Dubai FC three days later.The Blues will then take on reserve sides of Villarreal CF and FC Barcelona in away games during the second half of their stay, with the game against the Catalans to be played at the 15,000-plus seater Mini Estadi in Barcelona.In the 2017-18 season, FC Barcelona B were relegated to the third division of the Spanish League, Segunda Division B, and Villareal CF B, who finished second in their group of Segunda Division B, failed to attain promotion after losing out in the final stage of the playoffs.Bengaluru FC won’t be the only Indian side in Spain during the first week of August.India’s U-20 side will be participating COTIF Cup - the Mini Mundial men's football tournament, which includes games against Venezuela U-20 and Argentina U-20.The India women’s team will also be in the country, taking part in the COTIF tournament featuring Fundación Albacete, Levante U.D, Morocco and Madrid C.F.August 3 -Atlético Saguntino at Soccer’s Masía La Grava in ValenciaAugust 6 - Shabab Al Ahli Dubai FC at Meliá Villaitana Football Center in Benidorm, AlicanteAugust 11 - Villareal CF BAugust 14 - FC Barcelona B at Mini Estadi, Barcelona