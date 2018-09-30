Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2018/19, Highlights: As It Happened





Preview: It’s the first Super Sunday of the Hero Indian Super League new season as last year’s finalists, Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC, renew hostilities in their opening match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Read More Catch all the action from the match between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC from the 2018/19 Indian Super League on News18Sports.It’s the first Super Sunday of the Hero Indian Super League new season as last year’s finalists, Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC, renew hostilities in their opening match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. Sep 30, 2018 9:28 pm (IST) The final whistle rings out and @bengalurufc have scripted their first win at home over @ChennaiyinFC to start their #HeroISL season with three points!#HeroISL #LetsFootball #BENCHE pic.twitter.com/uh5JXkc7z9 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) September 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 9:28 pm (IST) If Chennaiyin were the better team in the first half, Bengaluru were better in the second as they were resolute at the back, but dictated terms with their quick transitions in midfield in the second half. Sep 30, 2018 9:24 pm (IST) That's it! The referee blows his whistle, and Bengaluru FC win their opener 1-0, earning three points. They also get one over the team which defeated them in the final last year, so that's an added sweetener! Sep 30, 2018 9:22 pm (IST) Chance! With just four minutes remaining, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu beats away a powerful shot from Gregory Nelson. He should have been firmer at blocking that shot, as the ball goes out for a corner. The corner, however is beaten away and Bengaluru earn a corner of their own on the break. Miku is now coming off for Thongkosiem Haokip. Sep 30, 2018 9:18 pm (IST) The perfectly timed tackle by Calderon to block Chhetri's chance at goal! 💪#PoduMachiGoalu #LetsFootball #BENCHE pic.twitter.com/fpHu4XKdE3 — Chennaiyin F.C. 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) September 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 9:17 pm (IST) Substitution: Udanta Singh is out after putting in a hard shift for almost 90 minutes, and is replaced by Boithang Haokip. Sep 30, 2018 9:16 pm (IST) Just three minutes plus extra time remaining in the game. Bengaluru are playing on the break and inviting the Chennaiyin attackers at them time and time again. Sep 30, 2018 9:14 pm (IST) Chennaiyin had a good chance to break from Bengaluru's corner, but Jeje's attempted pass to runners either side of him is blocked well. Sep 30, 2018 9:13 pm (IST) Miku backs in, holds the ball up and waits for the contact to earn a free-kick at the centre circle - exactly what Bengaluru FC want at this stage of the game, as they look to slow things down. Sep 30, 2018 9:10 pm (IST) Calderon tries to whip it into the top right-hand corner of the goal with pace, but his effort flies over the goalpost instead. Ten minutes to go here, as Bengaluru FC still lead Chennaiyin FC by 1-0. Sep 30, 2018 9:09 pm (IST) Chennaiyin have a set-piece in a dangerous position, and Inigo Calderon is stepping up to take it. Sep 30, 2018 9:08 pm (IST) Bengaluru FC scored 13 times from set-pieces last season, but have not really threatened from them in the game so far. Another corner is wasted, the delivery of the ball not finding the danger area in the box. Sep 30, 2018 9:05 pm (IST) Jerry's free-kick nearly floats in, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is adamant that he was fouled in the box, preventing him from punching the ball away. Close shave for Bengaluru FC, as the ball goes inches past the goal. Sep 30, 2018 9:04 pm (IST) Substitution: Xisco is out for Chencho Gyeltshen, making his ISL debut here in front of the home crowd. Sep 30, 2018 9:01 pm (IST) Chance! Sunil Chhetri finds himself one on one with Karanjit, and tries to beat the on-rushing Inigo Calderon to find space and shoot. The 36-year-old does well to clear the ball away and deny Chhetri the chance to score. Sep 30, 2018 8:58 pm (IST) Bengaluru are attacking in numbers here, catching Chennaiyin sleeping with the high line they are playing. Chhetri and Miku combine again to earn a corner. Albert almost puts the ball in the back of the net with his header to score what would have been his first goal for the club. Sep 30, 2018 8:54 pm (IST) A good move by Bengaluru once again, as Chhetri feeds the ball across the box from the left flank. Miku steps over it and leaves it for the on-rushing Xisco, who's shot cannons off Inigo Calderon. Sep 30, 2018 8:53 pm (IST) Free kick for Bengaluru FC on the right side of the box. There are bodies in the box but Xisco chooses to go straight for the goal instead. A good shot, but the ball is punched away comfortably by Karanjit Singh. Sep 30, 2018 8:51 pm (IST) Substitution: Anirudh Thapa replaces Isaac in midfield. He was impressive for Chennaiyin last season, and will provide much needed legs and dynamism at the stage the match is currently at. Sep 30, 2018 8:49 pm (IST) Some good play outside the Chennaiyin penalty box between Chhetri and Miku, but the ball is hacked clear. Sep 30, 2018 8:47 pm (IST) Udanta Singh was on the break with Sunil Chhetri to his right, and Jerry Lalrinzuala takes the yellow card for bringing him down. The defender was beaten here, with Udanta straight through on goal! Sep 30, 2018 8:44 pm (IST) There will be more chances for Chennaiyin FC in this match, and Jeje will want to make amends for his misses earlier. He is constantly falling back into the Chennaiyin midfield and demanding that the ball be played to his feet. Sep 30, 2018 8:41 pm (IST) It's clear how much respect Chennaiyin are giving to Sunil Chhetri. He is hounded by defenders each time he has the ball, and this time he almost wriggles into the goalkeeper's box despite the numbers around him. He certainly look sharp today. Sep 30, 2018 8:39 pm (IST) Australian Erik Paartalu drives with the ball in midfield from his own half, but his ball cannot find Sunil Chhetri who was playing on the shoulder of the last defender. Sep 30, 2018 8:37 pm (IST) Chennaiyin have started the second half the same way they started the first. A free kick delivered by Gregory Nelson from the right-flank is punched away clear by Gurpreet. Sep 30, 2018 8:34 pm (IST) The second half has kicked off. Can Bengaluru hold on to the lead, or will Chennaiyin step up to get back in the game? Sep 30, 2018 8:25 pm (IST) Half-time at the Sree Kanteerava stadium, where @bengalurufc go in with their noses in front, courtesy of a sublime hit by Miku!#HeroISL #LetsFootball #BENCHE #FanBannaPadega pic.twitter.com/rT9OfZDOEM — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) September 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 8:19 pm (IST) Half-time: Bengaluru FC lead Chennaiyin FC 1-0 after Miku's goal. That was his 16th goal in the ISL. Sep 30, 2018 8:18 pm (IST) Chennai look to bring things back to even keel from a couple of balls in to the box where Gurpreet collects comfortably. The keeper hits it long to Sunil Chhetri but Karanjeet comes out and clears with his head. Sep 30, 2018 8:14 pm (IST) Chennaiyin have been dominating the proceedings and Miku has put BFC in front completely against the run of play. Right after that though he has been brought down by Eli Sabia. Load More

Photo: ISL



Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC were the two best teams in the ISL last season and played some engrossing matches. Whenever the teams played at the Kanteerava, it were Chennaiyin who emerged victorious, including the final. Interestingly, both the teams were known for their set-piece expertise last season. While Carles Cuadrat helped Roca perfect set-piece routines which brought in eight goals for the Blues, while more than 50 per cent of the goals scored by the Marina Machans came from similar situations.



"The rivalry (between Chennaiyin and Bengaluru) is something I experienced for the first time last year. All three games against them were hard-fought. They had an outstanding team last year and it is going to be no different this year. It is going to be a very tough match," said Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory.



Gregory takes the same team to Bengaluru that he had last year, except for midfielder Dhanpal Ganesh who is nursing an injury and has been ruled out for some time.



"Obviously, we will miss Ganesh. But we feel other people will have opportunities to get themselves a place in our team. Twelve months ago, Ganesh himself was on the bench but took his chance when he got it. It is time for the others in the squad to take their chances. But he (Ganesh) is a big miss for us in terms of his character and personality. Not to mention the important goals he has scored for us last season," said Gregory.



For Bengaluru FC, this is Carles Cuadrat’s first stint as a head coach and the Spaniard will be looking to get off to the best possible start.



The Blues dominated the league stages last season, finishing eight points clear of Chennaiyin FC. Much of that was down to the scorching pace they set at the start of the season, winning four of their first five matches. Cuadrat will be hoping his side gets off to a similar start this time around as well and is not fazed that they will be up against the champions.



"We have to begin the season against someone, and if that someone is Chennaiyin FC, so be it. What's important is that we go out there each time and put on a good performance. What matters is not who the opposition is, but that we focus on what we can do well," said Cuadrat, who will be helped by new international signings like midfielder Xisco Hernandez, defender Albert Serran and winger Chencho Gyeltshen. On Sunday as the two teams face each other, the fans will be left on the edge.