Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Bengaluru Open: Leander Paes Finishes Runners-up in His Last Outing at Home

Leander Paes and his partner Matthew Ebden lost the Bengaluru Open men's doubles final to Purav Raja-Ramkumar Ramanathan.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2020, 11:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bengaluru Open: Leander Paes Finishes Runners-up in His Last Outing at Home
Leander Paes (Photo Credit: @MaharashtraOpen)

Bengaluru: Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday.

Paes, who is playing his final year of professional tennis, and his Australian partner Ebden were no match for their rivals, losing 0-6, 3-6 in the summit clash that lasted just 56 minutes.

Paes, 46, and Ebden had qualified for the final after beating third seeds Andre Goransson of Sweden and Indonesia's Christopher Rungkat 7-5, 0-6, 10-7 in the semifinals.

Raja and Ramanathan, on the other hand, entered the last-four round after Saketh Myneni and Matt Reid of Australia conceded the other semifinal contest.

India's campaign in singles came to an end on Thursday after the likes of Prajnesh Gunneswarah, Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni, Niki Poonacha and Sidhart Rawat -- all crashed out.

After the defeat, an emotional Paes said he will miss the massive support from the home crowd.

"The fact that I've played my last match in India - it sunk in after the match when I was signing autographs. A young girl - must have been five or six years old - gave me a 'One Last Roar' t-shirt which was twice her size," he said.

"She gave it to me and said, 'Leander, can you sign this?'. She must have been about 40 years younger to me, and she wanted my autograph. It meant a lot to me, because she recognised the effort I have put into my career.

"And when I signed the t-shirt and gave it to her, she turned around and said 'Bye'. She said bye. That's a great way to go," Paes added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram