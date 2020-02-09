Bengaluru Open: Prajnesh Gunneswaran Looking to Defend Title in Leander Paes's Last Tournament in India
Defending champion Prajnesh Gunneswaran will hope to repeat his feat at Bengaluru Open, while Leander Paes will be appearing in his last tournament in India.
Prajnesh Gunneswaran (Photo Credit: ATP)
Bengaluru: Defending champion Prajnesh Gunneswaran, the highest ranked Indian in the world singles rankings, is amongst the six home grown players to get direct entry into the main draw of the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger which kicks off at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association on Monday.
A total of 11 Indian players, including five wildcard entries, will be among the field of 48.
The tournament will also feature Leander Paes, who announced earlier in the year that he will be calling time on his 30-year-long professional career after the 2020 season. Paes is among the wildcard entrants.
While it was initially said that the ongoing Maharashtra Open will be his last ATP event in India, Paes was announced as a wildcard entrant for the Bengaluru Open.
Seventh seed Prajnesh and eighth seed Sumit Nagal have both received byes in their opening round matches.
The tournament offers a total prize purse of $162,480 with the winner pocketing $21,600 and 125 ATP points. The runner-up stands to gain $12,720 and 75 points while the semifinalists will take home $7,530 each and 45 ATP points.
The winning team in the doubles competition will be richer by $9,300 besides pocketing 125 ATP points.
Former national coach and AITA Development Officer Sunil Yajaman is the tournament director while Andrey Kornilov from Uzbekistan will be the ATP supervisor.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here
- Dynamos Ultras, Defunct-Delhi Dynamos Supporter Group, to Manage Delhi United FC
- Iowa Woman Takes Back Vote for First Openly Queer US Pres Candidate Pete Buttigieg after Realising He's Gay
- Google India Has Recommended the Song 'Tanhaai' for All Singles on Valentine's Day
- Reliance Jio, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Available on Select Nokia Phones, Here's How to Enable