Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi Assembly EXIT Poll Results

70 Seats (36 Seats to win)
Detailed Exit Poll Results
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Bengaluru Open: Prajnesh Gunneswaran Looking to Defend Title in Leander Paes's Last Tournament in India

Defending champion Prajnesh Gunneswaran will hope to repeat his feat at Bengaluru Open, while Leander Paes will be appearing in his last tournament in India.

IANS

Updated:February 9, 2020, 10:10 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bengaluru Open: Prajnesh Gunneswaran Looking to Defend Title in Leander Paes's Last Tournament in India
Prajnesh Gunneswaran (Photo Credit: ATP)

Bengaluru: Defending champion Prajnesh Gunneswaran, the highest ranked Indian in the world singles rankings, is amongst the six home grown players to get direct entry into the main draw of the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger which kicks off at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association on Monday.

A total of 11 Indian players, including five wildcard entries, will be among the field of 48.

The tournament will also feature Leander Paes, who announced earlier in the year that he will be calling time on his 30-year-long professional career after the 2020 season. Paes is among the wildcard entrants.

While it was initially said that the ongoing Maharashtra Open will be his last ATP event in India, Paes was announced as a wildcard entrant for the Bengaluru Open.

Seventh seed Prajnesh and eighth seed Sumit Nagal have both received byes in their opening round matches.

The tournament offers a total prize purse of $162,480 with the winner pocketing $21,600 and 125 ATP points. The runner-up stands to gain $12,720 and 75 points while the semifinalists will take home $7,530 each and 45 ATP points.

The winning team in the doubles competition will be richer by $9,300 besides pocketing 125 ATP points.

Former national coach and AITA Development Officer Sunil Yajaman is the tournament director while Andrey Kornilov from Uzbekistan will be the ATP supervisor.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram