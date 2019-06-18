Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Benoit Paire, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Showcase Football Skills During Match Rally at Halle Open

French tennis players Benoit Paire and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga engaged in a footballing exchange on court during their first round match at Halle.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 18, 2019, 10:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Benoit Paire, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Showcase Football Skills During Match Rally at Halle Open
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Benoit Paire showed a touch of their footballing skills at Halle Open. (Photo Credit: Twitter/Tsonga)
Loading...

Halle Westfalen: France's Benoit Paire and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga engaged in a fun-filled footballing rally during their first round match at Halle Open on Tuesday and left the spectators in splits.

Tsonga beat Paire 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the second round, where he will face Roger Federer but it was their footballing skills that took centre stage on Tuesday.

The move started when Paire served to Tsonga but dropped his racquet on the court by accident. When Tsonga returned his serve, Paire controlled the ball with his feet and squared it towards Tsonga within the line of the tennis court.

Tsonga then controlled the ball with his chest and feet and kicked it back towards Paire, who then showcased his own chest control of the ball and kicked it back.

Tsonga then headed the ball to control it and shot it back at Paire, who then attempted an ambitious scissor kick and ended up falling at the back.

Along with the players, the entire audience also broke into laughter with the exhibition like moment at Halle.

ATP's Twitter handle posted the video of the same and connected it France's 2018 FIFA World Cup victory, captioning, "That's why they're the world champs."

After the win, Tsonga said it would be "something special" to face Roger Federer in the second round. At that point of time, Federer had not played his match yet.

"It is always something special to play Roger," said Tsonga.

Last year's winner Borna Coric eased to a straight sets win over Spain's Jaume Munar in his first-round tie, winning 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 to set up a second-round tie with Portugal's Joao Sousa.

Home favourite Jan-Lennard Struff also reached the second round with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Serbia's Laslo Djere, his first ever singles victory in Halle.

"I used to live nearby. I would come here every year and lose, so it is great to have finally won," said Struff.

There was to be less joy for the Halle crowd as Germans Mats Moraing, Peter Gojowczyk and Rudolf Molleker were all knocked out on Tuesday.

Moraing lost 4-6, 6-7 (4/7) to Italy's Andreas Seppi while Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky came from behind to beat Molleker 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2.

Gojowczyk was crushed 6-3, 6-4 by France's Richard Gasquet.

Gasquet will face seventh seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round after the Spaniard cruised to a 7-6 (12/10), 6-0 victory over American Taylor Fritz.

Elsewhere, Belgium's David Goffin thrashed eighth seed Guido Pella 6-1, 6-1.

(With AFP inputs)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

Live TV

CNN News18 Live TV
News18 India Live TV
News18 Bangla Live TV
News18 Rajasthan Live TV
News18 Gujarati Live TV
News18 Kerala Live TV
News18 Odia Live TV
News18 Tamil Live TV
News18 Urdu Live TV
News18 Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Live TV
News18 Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh Live TV
News18 Bihar, Jharkhand Live TV
News18 Assam Live TV
News18 Punjab, Haryana Live TV

sections

Latest News

Network 18 Sites

CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2016 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of NEWS18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.