Benzema Scores Twice, Real Madrid Beats 10-man Bilbao 3-1

BARCELONA, Spain: Karim Benzema scored two late goals to give Real Madrid a 3-1 win over 10-man Athletic Bilbao, helping lift his team level on points with the front-runners of the Spanish league on Tuesday.

Madrid was in third place behind league leader Real Sociedad and second-place Atltico Madrid on overall goal difference. Atltico has two more games in hand to play.

Bilbao was left a man down in the 14th minute after Ral Garca earned his second yellow card for a stomping the foot of Toni Kroos during a tackle.

Kroos put Madrid ahead on the last kick of the first half. The Germany midfielder rifled in a pass from Vincius Jnior from outside the area between the post and Spain goalkeeper Unai Simn.

Bilbao compensated with solid team defending and pressed for an equalizer, which it found on the counterattack in the 53rd.

Right back Ander Capa exchanged passes with scar de Marcos before beating Thibaut Courtois by finishing off his first shot that the Madrid keeper knocked back to him.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane sent on Marco Asensio and Francisco Isco Alarcn to spark his languishing attack. But it fell to right back Dani Carvajal to lob in a cross for Benzema to head home for the 75th-minute winner.

Benzema added another goal in stoppage time moments after Courtois saved a shot by Mikel Vesga that would have snatched a draw.

They were the French strikers ninth and 10th goals of the season in all competitions.

Madrid has won four matches in a row, three in La Liga and one in the Champions League.

Bilbao came close to getting an early goal when Iaki Williams had a clear scoring chance in the 13th. Carvajal, however, pushed him in the back enough to knock him down and disrupt his shot attempt, sending the ball wide. Referee Gil Manzano did not call it a foul. Seconds later, Manzano sent off Garca with his second booking.

Bilbao was left in 13th place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports