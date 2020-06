BER vs RL Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020, Alba Berlin vs Reisen Ludwigsburg - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

Leading teams Alba Berlin and Reisen Ludwigsburg will clash against each other in the upcoming Tuesday outing of the Basketball Bundesliga 2020. Both the teams stay unbeaten, with a 100% record. The Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Alba Berlin vs Reisen Ludwigsburg match is scheduled to take place on June 16 midnight. The BER vs RL Bundesliga Basketball 2020 outing will be played at Audi Dome, Sendling-Westpark in Munich, Germany. The match between Alba Berlin and Reisen Ludwigsburg is scheduled to begin midnight 12am IST on Tuesday.

All the matches in Basketball Bundesliga’s final tournament are being played at a single venue at Audi Dome, with no team’s claim to have the home-court advantage.

Talking about the league table, Alba Berlin are leading Group B having won every single game so far. Reisen Ludwigsburg have been in an equally good form.

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Alba Berlin vs Reisen Ludwigsburg: BER vs RL Dream11 Team Predictions

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Alba Berlin vs Reisen Ludwigsburg, BER vs RL Dream11 Point Guard: Markos Knight

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Alba Berlin vs Reisen Ludwigsburg, BER vs RL Dream11 Shooting Guard: Nick Weiler-Babb

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Alba Berlin vs Reisen Ludwigsburg, BER vs RL Dream11 Small Forward: Rokas Giedraitis

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Alba Berlin vs Reisen Ludwigsburg, BER vs RL Dream11 Power Forward: Thomas Wimbush II, Tyler Cavanaugh

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Alba Berlin vs Reisen Ludwigsburg, BER vs RL Dream11 Centre: Landry Nnoko

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Alba Berlin Probable Lineup vs Reisen Ludwigsburg: Tyler Cavanaugh, Rokas Giedraitis, Landry Nnoko, Martin Hermannsson, Marcus Erikson

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Reisen Ludwigsburg Probable Lineup vs Alba Berlin: Thomas Wimbush II, Nick Weiler-Babb, Cameron Jackson, Markos Knight, Jaleen Smith