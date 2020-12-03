Berg Winner Helps Krasnodar Beat Rennes To Seal Europa League Spot

Krasnodar striker Marcus Berg scored in the second half to seal a 1-0 Champions League win over Stade Rennais on Wednesday and third place in Group E that earned them a spot in the second-tier Europa League.

Swede Berg, who had been denied by Rennes goalkeeper Romain Salin in the first half, bullied skipper Damien Da Silva off the ball and fired home in the 71st minute to ensure all three points for the Russian side.

Victory meant Krasnodar, who drew 1-1 with fellow Champions League group stage debutants Rennes in France in October, have four points heading into their final group match with Chelsea and are guaranteed a spot in the Europa League last 32.

Rennes, with one point, will host Spanish side Sevilla in their final match next week with nothing to play for. Both Chelsea and Sevilla, who face off on Wednesday, have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stage from the group.