Berlin's ISTAF Athletics Meet Takes Place With 3,500 Fans

Some 3,500 spectators watched under strict conditions as Kenyas Hyvin Kiyeng and Britains Laura Muir ran world-leading times at the coronavirus-conscious ISTAF athletics meet on Sunday.

Spectator numbers were restricted due to shielding and hygiene measures designed to restrict the risk of infection. Normally 45,000 fans would attend the worlds oldest track and field meeting at Berlins Olympiastadion.

Kiyeng won the womens 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9 minutes, 6.14 seconds, ahead of compatriot Beatrice Chepkoech who finished in a season-best 9:10.07.

Muir set a meet record by winning the womens 1,500 in 3:57.40, beating compatriot Laura Weightman and Jessica Hull from Australia.

World champion Karsten Warholm again narrowly missed out on Kevin Youngs world record of 46.78 seconds from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics in the mens 400 hurdles. The Norwegian ran 46.87 in Stockholm two weeks ago and 47.08 on Sunday, a meet record in Berlin.

Two-time Olympic champion Christian Taylor withstood a challenge from home favorite Max He to win the triple jump in a world-leading 17.57, and Swedens Armand Duplantis won the mens pole vault with a jump of 5.91 meters.

Ivorian sprinter Arthur Ciss was first in the mens 100 in 10.10. Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands won the womens race in 11.26.

Germanys Johannes Vetter won the mens javelin competition, Lithuanias Andrius Gudzius claimed the discus ahead of Daniel Stahl, and Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine won the womens long jump ahead of home favorite Malaika Mihambo.

