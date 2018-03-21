English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bernard Tomic's Return to Court Ends Early in France
Bernard Tomic's bid to kick-start his career after slipping to 181st in the world hit a speed bump on Tuesday when the 25-year-old Australian was knocked out in the first round of a second-tier tournament in France
Reuters
Melbourne: Bernard Tomic's bid to kick-start his career after slipping to 181st in the world hit a speed bump on Tuesday when the 25-year-old Australian was knocked out in the first round of a second-tier tournament in France.
Tomic, once touted as a top-10 player, was beaten 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 by France's Antonie Hoang at the tournament in Lille.
It was his first outing since losing in the third round of qualifying for the Australian Open in Melbourne in January, a defeat that then saw him snap at reporters.
That setback followed a forgettable 2017 season, during which he declared himself "bored" by tennis at Wimbledon and spoke of feeling "trapped" during media interviews.
Tomic, who was a contestant in a reality television show after the Australian Open, then put himself at loggerheads with Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt by saying Australia would not win the title if he was not picked.
Hewitt said it was unlikely Tomic would play under him again.
Tomic, however, seemed to have recognised a rethink was in order last month when he said that he had wasted 2017. He resumed training and was keen to rebuild his career on the secondary Challenger circuit before looking to rejoin the main ATP Tour in April.
"I'm ready to challenge myself and hopefully in the next year I can be well inside the top 30," he told News Corp in February. "But I'm going to have to work hard."
Also Watch
Tomic, once touted as a top-10 player, was beaten 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 by France's Antonie Hoang at the tournament in Lille.
It was his first outing since losing in the third round of qualifying for the Australian Open in Melbourne in January, a defeat that then saw him snap at reporters.
That setback followed a forgettable 2017 season, during which he declared himself "bored" by tennis at Wimbledon and spoke of feeling "trapped" during media interviews.
Tomic, who was a contestant in a reality television show after the Australian Open, then put himself at loggerheads with Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt by saying Australia would not win the title if he was not picked.
Hewitt said it was unlikely Tomic would play under him again.
Tomic, however, seemed to have recognised a rethink was in order last month when he said that he had wasted 2017. He resumed training and was keen to rebuild his career on the secondary Challenger circuit before looking to rejoin the main ATP Tour in April.
"I'm ready to challenge myself and hopefully in the next year I can be well inside the top 30," he told News Corp in February. "But I'm going to have to work hard."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Women In Kerala Are Posting Photos Of 'Bare Chest' With Watermelons On Facebook
- Amazon Becomes Second-Most Valuable Company in The World, Tops Alphabet
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock