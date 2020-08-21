Bertsch Has Second 64, Takes 4-shot Lead At Big Cedar Lodge

RIDGEDALE, Mo.: Shane Bertsch shot his second straight 7-under 64 on Thursday to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge, his second event on the PGA Tour Champions.

I dont think Ive ever had a four-stroke lead going into the final day, but I feel like if I keep doing what Im doing, I should have plenty of looks, Bertsch said. And Im making some putts, so, Id rather its four than three. I kind of struggled up the last hole, but I was glad to get a par in there.

Tied for the first-round lead with Tom Lehman, Bertsch had nine birdies and two bogeys at Buffalo Ridge in the first of two 54-hole events at Big Cedar Lodge.

Its fun when you get rolling like that, Bertsch said. I had a couple streaks where I think I made three in a row twice.

The 50-year-old Bertsch, a three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, made his delayed senior debut three weeks ago with a tie for 45th in The Ally Challenge in Michigan.

I knew that I could be there just from my first tournament, how I played and how my body was feeling and know how close I was at the The Ally, Bertsch said. I really wasnt close in the end, but I felt like my game was, you know, adequate to play out here and I just need to get a little consistency going.

Bernhard Langer had a 64 to move into a tie for second at 10 under with Kenny Perry (65) and Wes Short Jr. (66).

I kept the ball in play, hit a lot of fairways, lot of greens, gave myself a lot of opportunities and putted decent, Langer said. You know, 7 under is very nice any time, but the conditions were gorgeous.

The 62-year-old German star won in Tucson, Arizona, in March for his tour-record 41st victory.

Perry eagled the par-5 18th.

I hit the prettiest 5-wood Ive hit in a long time into that green and made about a 20-footer, Perry said. At least it kind of gets me in the ballpark.

Vijay Singh (66) and Darren Clarke (67) were 9 under.

Lehman had a 71 to drop into a tie for 11th at 7 under.

