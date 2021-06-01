sports

Best Thing for The Tournament! Naomi Osaka Withdraws from French Open
1-MIN READ

Best Thing for The Tournament! Naomi Osaka Withdraws from French Open

Naomi Osaka (Photo Credit: AP)

Naomi Osaka (Photo Credit: AP)

Naomi Osaka took to social media to announce that she is withdrawing from the Roland Garros.

Naomi Osaka said Monday she is withdrawing from the French Open following the bitter fall-out from her decision to boycott all media activity.

“The best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris," the world number two wrote on Twitter.

The 23-year-old Japanese star was fined $15,000 on Sunday and threatened with disqualification after she refused to carry out a mandatory news conference following her first round win.

She claimed on the eve of Roland Garros that such post-match inquests were akin to “kicking people when they are down" and that they had a detrimental effect on her mental health.

“I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer," the four-time Grand Slam title winner said in her statement.

“The truth is I have suffered bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that."

She added: “In Paris, I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences.

“I announced it preemptively because I do feel like the rules are quite out-dated in parts and I wanted to highlight that."

first published:May 31, 2021, 23:32 IST