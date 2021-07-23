Best Wishes to UP Athletes at Tokyo Olympics, Says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his best wishes to the Uttar Pradesh athletes who will be representing India at Tokyo Olympics which commences on Friday. “My best wishes are with each and every sportsperson representing the state at the Olympics. Their spirits towards their sport are something we all should admire. I appeal to the people of my state to bolster their enthusiasm and inspire them to bring laurels to the country," said the CM.

A total of ten promising sportspersons from Uttar Pradesh will be showcasing their talents at Tokyo Olympics 2021, scheduled to start from today.

The Chief Minister has already announced to interact with athletes and their respective guardians individually in Lucknow once the Olympics games are over.

Earlier, while interacting with the sportspersons CM had said that the players have been deprived of adequate resources for a long, however, the state government has put all its efforts to provide all necessary assets to them in order to promote sports activities for them to shine globally.

The State Government will be giving hefty cash awards to the Olympic medalists. Uttar Pradesh athletes who will be winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games will be awarded Rs 6 crore each by the state government. While, the silver and bronze medalists will bag a whopping amount of Rs 4 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively.

Not only this, all the athletes participating in the Olympics held in Tokyo will be given Rs 10 lakh each by the UP government. Enhancing the talent of the players, CM Yogi and his government, after coming to power, has left no stone unturned in increasing the facilities for the players.

For the athletes playing team sports, the Yogi Government has decided to give Rs 3 crore to the winner of a gold medal and Rs 2 crore and 1 crore to the players winning silver and bronze medals respectively in the Olympic game.

