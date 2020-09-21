SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

  • Powered By
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Betis Record Second Win Under Pellegrini, Granada Continue To Soar

Betis Record Second Win Under Pellegrini, Granada Continue To Soar

Real Betis continued their perfect start under new coach Manuel Pellegrini as they beat Real Valladolid 20 at home on Sunday for a second win in a row.

MADRID: Real Betis continued their perfect start under new coach Manuel Pellegrini as they beat Real Valladolid 2-0 at home on Sunday for a second win in a row.

Nabil Fekir put Betis ahead in the 10th minute while Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho promptly extended their lead in the 18th with a volley from outside the area.

The hosts comfortably saw out the victory to add to last week’s last-gasp win at Alaves.

Elsewhere, Granada notched a third consecutive win in all competitions by beating Alaves 2-1 at home thanks to a late winner from Darwin Machis after Alaves striker Joselu had cancelled out an early opener from veteran Roberto Soldado.

Granada had gone into the game in a confident mood after thrashing Albanian side Teuta 4-0 in a Europa League qualifier, which followed their 2-0 opening-day win over Athletic Bilbao.

Earlier, Cadiz earned their first win in the top flight for 14 years by beating Huesca 2-0 away with goals in either half from Alvaro Negredo and Jorge Pombo.

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 21, 2020, 1:11 AM IST
Next Story
Loading