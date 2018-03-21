English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Better Late Than Never for Alonso After Spain Call-up
Marcos Alonso is keen to prove himself at international level after the Chelsea defender earned his first senior Spain call-up for the upcoming friendlies against Germany and Argentina
Reuters
Marcos Alonso is keen to prove himself at international level after the Chelsea defender earned his first senior Spain call-up for the upcoming friendlies against Germany and Argentina.
The left-back, who joined Chelsea in 2016, has featured in 40 of the London side's 49 total fixtures this season, with his solid form rewarded by a place in coach Julen Lopetegui's 24-man squad.
The 27-year-old Alonso's last international appearance was for the Spanish under-19 team in 2009.
"Whether it's late or not, the important thing is that I'm here," Alonso told reporters on Tuesday.
"My focus was on doing well at Chelsea and this was a welcome surprise. This is a reward for the work I've done in recent years... I'm thrilled and looking forward to this experience.
"It's a chance to prove myself and for me to adapt quickly to the side, and hopefully, to return to the national team more times."
Should Alonso earn his first cap, he would follow in the footsteps of both his grandfather and father in representing Spain at senior level.
Spain will travel to face World Cup holders Germany in Duesseldorf on Friday before hosting Argentina at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Tuesday.
"They're two very important matches to prepare for what's to come. They're nice games, against the world champions and the runner-up, special for any player," Alonso added.
Also Watch
The left-back, who joined Chelsea in 2016, has featured in 40 of the London side's 49 total fixtures this season, with his solid form rewarded by a place in coach Julen Lopetegui's 24-man squad.
The 27-year-old Alonso's last international appearance was for the Spanish under-19 team in 2009.
"Whether it's late or not, the important thing is that I'm here," Alonso told reporters on Tuesday.
"My focus was on doing well at Chelsea and this was a welcome surprise. This is a reward for the work I've done in recent years... I'm thrilled and looking forward to this experience.
"It's a chance to prove myself and for me to adapt quickly to the side, and hopefully, to return to the national team more times."
Should Alonso earn his first cap, he would follow in the footsteps of both his grandfather and father in representing Spain at senior level.
Spain will travel to face World Cup holders Germany in Duesseldorf on Friday before hosting Argentina at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Tuesday.
"They're two very important matches to prepare for what's to come. They're nice games, against the world champions and the runner-up, special for any player," Alonso added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Rani Mukherji; Read The Actor's Open Letter On Her 40th
- Sanjay Dutt Plans Legal Action Against 'Unauthorised' Biography; Read His Statement
- Meet World's Tiniest Computer by IBM That Equals The Size of a Salt Grain
- PSL 2018: Umaid 'Iron Man' Asif Helps Peshawar Eliminate Quetta
- Jackie Shroff's Wife Ayesha to be Interrogated as Call Record Scam Grows