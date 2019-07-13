Take the pledge to vote

Between England and New Zealand in World Cup Final, Wasim Akram Has Made His Choice

News18.com

News18.com

Updated:July 13, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
Between England and New Zealand in World Cup Final, Wasim Akram Has Made His Choice
(Image: AFP)
New Delhi: Former Pakistani fast bowler Wasim Akram wants Team England to lift the World Cup 2019 against rivals New Zealand, as the country has been his second home for around 20 years.

Akram said he supports Eoin Morgan’s men to win their maiden trophy on Sunday when England will clash with New Zealand at the Home of Cricket Lord’s.

England beat defending champions Australia by 8 wickets in the second semi-final to seal their berth in the final.

Akram said both England and New Zealand has been home to a lot of Pakistanis, thus making it a lot more difficult to chose between the two. But he finally had a choice.

“The World Cup hosts 2 countries that are home to so many Pakistanis, which makes my decision on who to support difficult. But England has been a second home to me for 30 odd years so my decision to support England is where my heart is at. What about you?” Tweeted Akram.

The semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday had been loudly billed as one of the biggest matches in the recent history of England cricket. The tickets were a sell-out for weeks, the excitement had been so shrill, one could imagine sticking out their tongue and tasting its electric current in the air.

Notably, England entered the World Cup finals after 27 years. The last time they reached the finals was back in 1992 when the World Cup was held in Australia and New Zealand. On the other hand, New Zealand are making their second consecutive appearance in the World Cup final. They ended up second best after losing the final to Australia in Melbourne 2015.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
