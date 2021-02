BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

ATK Mohun Bagan have been on the winning end of the last two matches that they have played in the league. The team otherwise has also been in a great form as they stand second in ISL 2020-21. They currently have nine wins and 30 points after defeating Odisha by 4-1 in their previous match. Bengaluru, on the contrary, have been having a poor season with only four wins from 16 matches. In their last game, Bengaluru were up against Chennaiyin and it ended in a goalless draw. Till now, the team has managed only 19 points from 16 matches.

BFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will start from 7:30 PM on Tuesday, February 9 at the Fatorda stadium.

BFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Live Streaming and telecast

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

BFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Match Details

Monday, February 9 - 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Fatorda Stadium.

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team for Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan captain: Roy Krishna

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan vice-captain: Sunil Chhetri

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan defenders: Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan midfielders: Eric Paartalu, Manvir Singh, Marcelo Pereira

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan strikers: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Cleiton Silva

BFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable starting 11 against ATK Mohun Bagan: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Pratik Chaudhari, Fran Gonzalez, Rahul Bheke, Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Kristian Opseth, Xisco Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri

BFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting 11 against Bengaluru FC: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Lenny Rodrigues, Cleiton Silva, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Marcelo Pereira