BFC vs CFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The 83rd match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will see two former champions, Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC lock horns at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa, on Friday, February 5. Both sides are currently outside the top-four and need all three points to stay alive in the race for a possible play-off finish.

Bengaluru FC at present occupy the sixth place in the ISL standings and have managed to put an end to their eight-match winless run with a 2-0 win over SC East Bengal. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC are winless in their last four ISL outings to slip to the eighth spot. The Marina Machans have performed well against stronger teams in the league, but maintaining the momentum has been an issue for them.

The ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30pmIST.

Live streaming of all ISL 2020-21 games is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Friday, February 5 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

BFC vs CFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Dimas Delgado, Francisco Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C), Kristian Opseth

BFC vs CFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia (C), Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Germanpreet Singh, Thoi Singh, Rahim Ali, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Esmael Goncalves