BFC vs FCG Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Former champions Bengaluru FC (BFC) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in match 101 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The ISL 2020-21 BFC vs FCG clash will be held on Sunday, February 21, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

A resurgent Bengaluru FC head into this game on the back of a big win (4-2) over high fliers Mumbai City FC in their recent outing. Meanwhile, opponents FC Goa remain unbeaten in their last eight games including a 3-1 win against Odisha FC earlier this week.

Both sides will look to extend their winning momentum when they clash on Sunday. The ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

BFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming

Live streaming of all ISL 2020-21 games is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

BFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Match Details

Sunday, February 21 - 07.30 PM IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs FCG Dream11 team for Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa

Captain: Sunil Chhetri

Vice-captain: Igor Angulo

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Francisco Gonzalez

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Cleiton Silva

Strikers: Igor Angulo, Sunil Chhetri

BFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable starting line-up vs FC Goa: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Dimas Delgado, Francisco Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C), Kristian Opseth

BFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Dheeraj Singh, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo