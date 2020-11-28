BFC vs HFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In a quest to score their first victory in the Indian Super League 2020-21, Bengaluru FC will be up against Hyderabad FC, who have already claimed their debut win this season. Led by Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru FC almost had their first match in the ISL 2020-21 against FC Goa until Igor Angulo dragged the Gaurs to the draw by scoring two goals in the second half.

The upcoming match against Hyderabad FC will be crucial for Bengaluru FC as they might appear a strong team on paper, but their on-field performance needs to get better. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, are sitting at fourth position in the league table after they defeated Odisha FC by 1-0 in their opening match for ISL 2020-21.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

The Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC outing will take place at the Fatorda Stadium on November 28, commencing at 7.30 pm IST. Just like all other matches, the match will be played with no audience. Bengaluru FC will be going in the match with the same team as in their previous clash, while Hyderabad FC have introduced a few changes.

BFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

BFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: Match Details

Saturday, November 28 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs HFC Dream11 team for Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Captain: Sunil Chhetri

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Vice-Captain: Aridane Santana

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Goalkeeper: Subrata Paul

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Defenders: Odei Onaindia, Mohammed Yasir, Juanan

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Midfielders: Erik Paartulu, Cleiton Silva, Luis Sastre, Udanta Singh

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Strikers: Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri, Aridane Santana

BFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

BFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Subrata Paul, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Joao Victor, Ashish Rai, Adil Khan, Lluis Sastre, Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Liston Colaco, Aridane Santana