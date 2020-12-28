BFC vs JFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 action continues as Bengaluru FC take on Jamshedpur FC on Monday, December 28, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Jamshedpur FC are currently on the sixth place on the ISL 2020-21 standings, with two wins, two losses and four draws from eight games. As for Bengaluru FC, they started slow, but have picked up momentum to find themselves in third place with 12 points from seven matches.

Bengaluru FC can reach the second place with a win, while a victory could potentially take Jamshedpur closer to the top four for the first time this season. Both teams have met on six occasions so far across ISL seasons. They are tied at two wins each and shared points in two others. The Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST.

BFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Live Streaming

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 matches will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

BFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Match Details

Monday, December 28 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs JFC Dream11 team for Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC captain: Sunil Chhetri

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC vice-captain: Nerijus Valskis

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC defenders: Stephen Eze, Juanan, Peter Hartley

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC midfielders: Aitor Monroy, Jackichand Singh, Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC strikers: Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Nerijus Valskis

BFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable starting line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Pratik Chaudhari, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas, Erik Paartalu, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh

BFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable starting line-up vs Bengaluru FC: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nerijus Valskis, Aniket Jadhav