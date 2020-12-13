BFC vs KBFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Former ISL champions Bengaluru FC will take on Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa in the second match on Sunday. BFC come into this match after settling for a draw against the Highlanders. They are unbeaten in the tournament so far and have moved into the fourth spot on the points table. They will, however, look to carry on with the momentum going into this match.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, have not had any win in the four matches they have played in this ISL season and they would hope to finally get on the table against BFC.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

BFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

BFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Match Details

December 13, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST at the Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs KBFC Dream11 team for Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Dream11 Prediction

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Captain: Sunil Chhetri

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Vice-Captain: Gary Hooper

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Defenders: Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Deshorn Brown, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Strikers: Gary Hooper, Sunil Chhetri

BFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable starting line-up vs Kerala Blasters: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Deshorn Brown, Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C)

BFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters probable starting line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro (c), Seityasen Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Facundo Pereyra, Nongdomba Naorem, Gary Hooper