BFC vs KBFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters
- Last Updated: December 13, 2020, 11:27 IST
Former ISL champions Bengaluru FC will take on Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa in the second match on Sunday. BFC come into this match after settling for a draw against the Highlanders. They are unbeaten in the tournament so far and have moved into the fourth spot on the points table. They will, however, look to carry on with the momentum going into this match.
Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, have not had any win in the four matches they have played in this ISL season and they would hope to finally get on the table against BFC.
BFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Live Streaming
The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.
BFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Match Details
December 13, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST at the Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa
BFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable starting line-up vs Kerala Blasters: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Deshorn Brown, Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C)
BFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters probable starting line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro (c), Seityasen Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Facundo Pereyra, Nongdomba Naorem, Gary Hooper