BFC vs MCFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Mumbai City FC will look forward to jump back to the first position in the Indian Super League 2020-21 points table once again when they clash against Bengaluru FC on Tuesday, January 5. The ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match will begin at 7.30pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

With 19 points from 8 matches, the Islanders have lost just one match so far, played against NorthEast United FC, while they had their only draw of the season against Jamshedpur FC. The team have been on an unbeaten streak for last seven matches and the consistency is expected to continue in tonight’s match as well.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, are coming into this match at the back of a 0-1 loss against Jamshedpur FC. The team stand fifth in the ISL 2020-21 points table, with 12 points in eight matches. They will play tonight’s match without Ashique Kuruniyan, who is currently injured.

BFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match tonight will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

BFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Match Details

Tuesday, January 5 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda in Goa.

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs MCFC, Dream11 team for Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC captain: Adam le Fondre

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC vice-captain: Hugo Boumous

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC defenders: Mourtada Fall, Juanan Gonzalez, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Ajith Kumar

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC midfielders: Cleiton Silva, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC strikers: Adam le Fondre, Sunil Chhetri

BFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable starting line-up vs Mumbai City FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan Gonzalez, Ajith Kumar; Dimas Delgado, Suresh Singh Wangjam; Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri; Kristian Opseth

BFC vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC probable starting line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Amrinder Singh; Mohammed Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous; Bipin Singh; Adam le Fondre