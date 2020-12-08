BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Former champions Bengaluru FC will square off against an in-form NorthEast United FC in match 21 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa on Tuesday, December 8. Bengaluru FC will be full of confidence after defeating Chennaiyin FC 1-0 for their first win of the tournament after the earlier two games ended in a tough draw. They have five points from three fixtures.

NorthEast United FC are having a great run in the ISL 2020-21 campaign with eight points from four games so far. They started the season with a win over Mumbai City FC and continued their good form with a couple of draws. They face BFC after beating SC East Bengal in the previous outing.

Both teams, who are still undefeated in the ISL 2020-21, will be on the lookout for a solid win. The ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, December 8 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama, Goa

BFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable line-up vs NorthEast United FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Deshorn Brown, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

BFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC probable line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalengmawia, Rochharzela, Khassa Camara, Ninthoingamba Meitei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado