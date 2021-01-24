BFC vs OFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru FC have not managed a single win in the last five Indian Super League matches and tonight they will be eyeing to see a win coming their way in their next scheduled match in the ISL 2020-21. Odisha FC on the other hand have only registered one win in the entire series and therefore are currently at the last spot of the point table.

BFC vs OFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC match will start from 7:30 PM IST on Sunday January 24 at Fatorda Stadium.

Interestingly, none of the two teams were on the winning side of their respective previous match. Bengaluru FC was on the losing side against Kerala Blasters by 2-1 and Odisha’s match against Hyderabad ended in a draw after the two teams scored a goal each.

BFC vs OFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Live Streaming and telecast

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

BFC vs OFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: Match Details

Sunday, January 24 - 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Fatorda Stadium.

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs OFC Dream11 team for Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC:

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Captain: Sunil Chhetri

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Vice-captain: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Jacob Tratt, Gaurav Bora, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Vinit Rai

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Strikers: Manuel Onwu, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri

BFC vs OFC ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable playing 11 against Odisha FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Parag Shrivas, Juanan, Fran González, Rahul Bheke, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Amay Morajkar, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva

BFC vs OFC ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC probable playing 11 against Bengaluru FC: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Jacob Tratt, Gaurav Bora, Rakesh Pradhan, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio