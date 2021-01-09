BFC vs SCEB Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru FC will be squaring off against SC East Bengal on Saturday, January 9, in the Indian Super League 2020-21. Bengaluru have won, lost and drawn three matches in the tournament so far. The last three consecutive matches that the team have played have ended in a loss. Most recently they lost their scheduled match against Mumbai City by 1-3 on January 5. The team have no other option but to improve their game as they currently stand at sixth position with 12 points.

East Bengal, on the contrary, are in an even worse condition. In the entire series, they have only managed to register one win. All other matches have ended in either a draw or a less. The previous fixture that they played resulted in a draw after East Bengal and Goa managed to score one goal each in the January 6 match.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

The BFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal match will start at 7:30 PM IST on January 9 in the Fatorda Stadium.

BFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

BFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal: Match Details

Sunday, January 9 - 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Fatorda Stadium.

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs SCEB Dream11 team for Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal:

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Captain: Sunil Chhetri

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Vice-captain: Matti Steinmann

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Defenders: Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Juana, Harmanjot Khabra

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Midfielders: Matti Steinmann, Cleiton Silva, Dimas Delgado, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma

ISL 2020-21 BFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal Strikers: Sunil Chhetri

BFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable playing 11 against SC East Bengal: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Pratik Chowdhary, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown

BFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable playing 11 against Bengaluru FC: Debjit Majumder, Raju Gaikwad, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Ankit Mukherjee, Harmanpreeth Singh, Bright Enobakhare, Aaron Amadi-Holloway