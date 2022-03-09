BFI Announces Squad for Women's World Championships; Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen Book their Berths

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen outpunched their respective opponents to seal their berths in this year’s IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship in the selection trials held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Wednesday.

Lovlina defeated Arundhati Choudhary of Rajasthan 7-0 in the light middleweight (70kg) category. Lovlina showed her experience, ring craft and used her long range brilliantly as she kept on scoring consistently and moved around the ring without giving much chance to her young opponent on her way to secure her World Championships spot.

Nikhat, who won gold medal at last month’s Strandja Memorial Tournament, where she defeated Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu, outclassed Minakshi by unanimous margin in the flyweight (52kg) category. Nikhat won comfortably and displayed her skills with excellent combinations and punches throughout the bout.

Tokyo Olympian and 2018 world championships bronze medallist Simranjeet Kaur was stunned 2-5 in a split verdict in the 60kg category by the 2021 Asian Championships bronze medallist Jaismine to qualify for the World Championships as well as the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Jaismine used her long range and played from distance throughout the bout and landed accurate punches.

Winners in three weight categories - 57kg, 60kg and 75kg - in the trials qualified for both the World Championships as well as the Asian Games.

Simranjeet was attacking relentlessly but Jaismine didn’t allow her opponent to overpower her and showed great tactical prowess and footwork.

In the 48kg category, two-time youth world champion and gold medallist in the recently concluded Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria, Nitu defeated Monika 6-1 to seal her place in the world championship contingent.

Manisha Moun too registered twin celebration as she defeated formidable and 2014 World Championship silver medallist Sonia Lather 6-1 in the featherweight (57kg) category to book her tickets for both the Asian Games as well the World Championships.

Manisha is a 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist, who represented India in the 2018 World championships in Delhi.

In the 75kg weight category, Sweety beat Kachari Bhagyabati of RSPB 5-2 to seal her place in the Indian team for both the world championships as well as the Asian Games.

In the 81kg light heavyweight category, Tokyo Olympics quarter-finalist Pooja Rani beat Nupur 6-1 to qualify for the World Championships.

Ankushita Boro beat Anjali Tushar 7-0 in the welterweight (66kg) class, while Nandini defeated Sushma by identical margin in the heavyweight (81+kg) class to seal their places in the World Championships squad.

The IBA Women’s Boxing Championships are scheduled to be held in Istanbul from May 6-21, while the Asian games will be hosted by Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25.

The trials for remaining two categories for the Asian Games- 51kg and 69kg will be held from March 11-14.

World Championship squad: Nitu (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat (52kg), Shiksha (54kg), Manisha (57kg), Jaismine (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita (66kg), Lovlina (70kg), Saweety (75kg), Pooja Rani (81kg), Nandini (+81kg).

Weight categories: (Women- 12 main weight categories)

IBA World Championships: 48 kg, 50 kg, 52 kg, 54 kg, 57 kg, 60 kg, 63 kg, 66 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 81 kg, +81kg

Asian Games (Women): 51 kg, 57 kg, 60 kg, 69 kg, 75 kg. (Total 5).

